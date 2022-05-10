How Travel Agents Can Learn More About the New Wyndham Alltra Brand
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Codie Liermann May 10, 2022
Playa Hotels & Resorts’ newest brand, Wyndham Alltra, was recently celebrated in Cancun with an official ribbon cutting event at Wyndham Alltra Cancun. During the event, the company also took the opportunity to honor the travel advisors in attendance and all their hard work.
Andrea Wright, Playa Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Sales, shared her excitement around the new brand and the additional options it offers travel agents and their clients.
“Wyndham Alltra delivers a fantastic experience in the upper midscale segment offering an attractive price point with an appeal to all travelers,” she said. “Travel Advisors and Consumers love a brand they know and feel confident in.”
In addition to the family-friendly Wyndham Alltra Cancun, Playa has also recently opened the adults-only Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, located just steps from the famous 5th Avenue.
So how can travel advisors learn more about this new brand? The first step is ensuring they’re signed up for AgentCash Plus. This is where advisors will find access to a media library, a resource marketing center, webinars and fact sheets, among other helpful tools. It’s an ideal place to visit to learn more about not only Wyndham Alltra but all of the brands in Playa’s portfolio.
As most travel agents know, the best way to really get to know a property inside and out is by getting your feet on the ground, and that holds true for these two properties. A visit to these resorts will help travel advisors share the intricate details of the space with their clients.
They’ll see the bunk beds and water slides and feel the energy of the surrounding Hotel Zone at Wyndham Alltra Cancun. They’ll sample the craft cocktails and relaxing spa while taking in the vibrant Fifth Avenue at Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen.
With Playa’s new Preferred Agent Program, it’s easier than ever to visit these properties. Travel agents earn points whenever they sell one of Playa’s resorts, and these points can be redeemed for free nights. A stay at either of the Wyndham Alltra resorts costs 60 points per night.
During a visit, agents will quickly find that these resorts can appeal to a wide range of clients – a couple in search of an affordable honeymoon, a family looking for a splash park and kids club in Cancun or a group of friends wanting to reconnect at an all-inclusive resort that fits everyone’s budget. To top it off, everyone will experience Playa Hotels & Resorts’ warm service from the heart.
For complete details on the Wyndham Alltra resorts, travel advisors can contact their BDM or visit agentcashplus.com.
-
-
-
-
