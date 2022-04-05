Hyatt Adds AMR Collection Brands To Its Loyalty Program
Hyatt Hotels Corporation is incrementally adding AMR Collection’s seven brands to the World of Hyatt loyalty program, enabling members to earn and redeem points at upward of 100 all-inclusive resorts, the company said.
The brands include Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Zoetry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, Sunscape Resorts & Spas and the new Vivid Hotel & Resorts brand, which is scheduled to be debut soon.
Six Cancun resorts joined World of Hyatt on April 4, with “more Americas resorts joining the program on May 9, and many European resorts joining soon,” Hyatt said.
The brands joining World of Hyatt on May 9 include Secrets Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort, Secrets The Vine Cancun, Dreams Natura Resort & Spa, Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa, Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort and Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita Riviera Maya
“With unprecedented demand for leisure travel, the popularity of all-inclusive resorts has grown immensely as travelers seek convenient, personalized, fulfilling and effortless travel experiences,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt.
“We’ve heard from guests that they appreciate the smooth experience of all-inclusive resorts, which take the guesswork out of planning meals or excursions leaving more time to relax and recharge.
“With the addition of these luxury brands to World of Hyatt, our members will have even more options for rewarding experiences.”
Hyatt acquired Apple Leisure Group (ALG), late last year, which doubled its global resorts footprint with ALG’s AMR Collection brand portfolio.
“World of Hyatt links our brands together, and this is a significant milestone to further position us to create more meaningful and rewarding loyalty member experiences,” said Miguel Oliveira, senior vice president, global AMResorts direct and e-commerce.
Hyatt created an all-inclusive award chart for nine all-inclusive brands, including Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, to help member capitalize on their rewards.
“World of Hyatt is well-positioned to meet the growing demand of more exceptional travel options, and World of Hyatt members will be delighted to learn of the value and convenience our brands provide with luxury inclusions ranging from complimentary spa treatments, locally inspired cuisine, and rich cultural experiences to onsite waterparks, supervised childcare, daily refreshed in-room mini-bars and much more,” Oliveira said.
