Hyatt and American Airlines Expanded Loyalty Collaboration
June 09, 2019
Back in March, Hyatt and American Airlines announced major news that they would be partnering to launch a new and improved loyalty collaboration that allows both World of Hyatt and AAdvantage elite members the opportunity to earn miles, points and status when they fly with American or stay with Hyatt.
Fast forward to today and the program is in full swing, with elite members of both or either program benefiting greatly. The kicker? The fact that members of both programs will now be able to earn a whole set of reciprocal perks. Members will be earning points and miles, all while increasing their status within the program, effortlessly.
It’s great for Hyatt and American Airlines as well, as now they’re even more equipped to recognize which of their members are most worthy of loyalty benefits.
Based on travelers’ flights booked and their prospective itineraries, they can potentially rapidly boost their status within a short amount of time in both programs allowing for higher earning potential across the board.
“We’ve had a great relationship between American and Hyatt for many years and we embraced the opportunity to move forward with something that we had been hearing from our members,” explains Amy Weinberg, Senior Vice President, World of Hyatt.
“This was wanting to feel rewarded through and across their journey so through a collaboration between the two programs we could have the ability for both American Airlines miles and World of Hyatt points to be earned whether you’re in the air or on the ground staying with Hyatt.”
“Independently, both companies have really focused on extending care wherever you are on the journey with us,” continues Bridget Blaise-Shamai, President, AAdvantage. “To have that as a coinciding basis upon which to build a very established and successful relationship just increasingly made more sense.”
So how does it work?
World of Hyatt elite members will be able to earn one World of Hyatt Bonus Point for every eligible dollar spent on qualifying American Airlines flights. The bonus is that this will be on top of the AAdvantage miles that they would already earn on American Airlines flights.
In addition, AAdvantage elite members will be able to earn one AAdvantage bonus mile for every eligible dollar spent on qualifying Hyatt stays and experiences. Again, this will be on top of the World of Hyatt points they would already earn on Hyatt stays and experiences.
When it comes to earning Elite Status the benefits only continue.
Explorist and Globalist World of Hyatt members have the chance to continue to obtain higher status in the AAdvantage program through elite status offers giving them premiere access to the best AAdvantage benefits including priority boarding, free checked bags, free preferred seats and more.
Similarly, Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum AAdvantage members will continue to work their way toward higher status in the World of Hyatt program through elite status offers and will have access to some of the best World of Hyatt benefits. This includes a dedicated check-in area, late check-out upon request, room upgrades and premium internet.
Additionally, those apart of American Airline’s ConciergeKey elite status are offered automatic World of Hyatt Globalist status. This is the hotel program’s top tier offerings guests perks like complimentary breakfast, hotel club lounge access points bonuses and extended customer service.
A key detail? Be sure to link your accounts! AAdvantage and World of Hyatt elite members enjoy these additional loyalty benefits from this collaboration when they link their accounts.
“It’s unique in the sense that you have the opportunity to be earning based on the prospective loyalty programming that exists depending on your status and then also the ability to be earning miles or points respectively in the other program based on the eligibility of what you spend,” says Weinberg. “So you have the ability to be rewarded twice throughout the travel journey.”
In summary, the ability to earn both currencies, miles and points while flying and staying, is what makes this partnership unique when compared to others. It’s a straight forward loyalty program with an easy concept to grasp: one Hyatt point or one AAdvantage mile per dollar spent.
Plus, the fact that it extends to all elite levels in both programs is awesome for the traveler throughout their journey, start to finish.
