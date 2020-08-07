Hyatt Investigates Why Hotel Was Asking for Donations Through In-Room TV
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 07, 2020
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has launched an investigation into an advertisement seen on an in-room television screen asking for financial contributions to the property.
The image of the plea for donations was shared on Twitter by user Alex Kremer and showed up as soon as he turned on the TV. The ad asked guests to consider donating $25 to the property to help compensate for the losses associated with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Things are... Not good here at @Hyatt. Got this when turning on my TV. pic.twitter.com/tYz7EpSCBz— Alex Kremer (@axk) August 5, 2020
The screen showed the $25 donation would also be taxed and may not be tax deductible.
Hyatt’s advertisement said the donation would not be eligible for refunds or credits, but 100 percent of the contribution would go to the hotel. When reached for comment, a Hyatt spokesperson released the following statement to TravelPulse:
“Hyatt hotels remain committed to caring for hotel colleagues. It is not Hyatt’s practice to encourage contributions from guests to support hotel properties in this manner. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we immediately investigated with the hotel and its IT provider, and the message was removed from guestroom TVs immediately. We are looking into the situation further, and at this time, we believe this was an isolated situation.”
“Throughout COVID-19, Hyatt hotels have taken many actions to support hotel colleagues globally, and the Hyatt Hotels Foundation launched the Hyatt Care Fund, which provides financial relief to Hyatt colleagues with pressing needs due to COVID-19.”
The hotel giant has worked hard to make guests feel confident as they hit the road again by offering new amenities and implementing enhanced health and safety protocols that help employees and travelers feel comfortable.
In addition, Hyatt now requires guests at hotels in the U.S. and Canada to wear face-coverings within indoor public areas, such as meeting and event spaces, restaurants and bars and fitness centers.
