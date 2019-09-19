Hyatt Regency Bellevue: Still Going Strong After 30 Years
The Hyatt Regency Bellevue on Seattle's Eastside marks 30 years in operation this year, and in the hospitality sphere that's no flash in the pan—that's half as long as the Hyatt brand itself.
The architecture of the place is certainly emblematic of the era that spawned it. It's nestled into the large mixed-use development that dominates Bellevue's downtown core, and the lobby is, in big bold strokes, the office atrium-cum-shopping mall that tended to dominate the design scene of the late 1980s. It's an airy, grand space with lots of natural light that brightens the space even in the midst of a dreary day.
Even with oodles of space and plenty of foot traffic, the guest service desks and public seating areas dedicated to the hotel are tucked away into quieter corners so the bustle melts away the closer one gets to the elevators and guest floors. It's achieved a difficult feat, managing to feel at once vibrant and energetic while at the same time welcoming and cozy.
Food is something Hyatt does exceptionally well, and this property has plenty of great dining options. The breakfast restaurant, Eques, is the only outlet that's owned and operated by the hotel itself, but it turns out dishes that draw heavily on Northwest seafood and other locally sourced and foraged ingredients—like benedicts topped with crab or smoked salmon and bread from local favorite Macrina Bakery.
In the evenings, carnivores can enjoy the swanky Daniel's Broiler for USDA Prime Steak and seafood (there's also one at the brand new Hyatt Regency Seattle across the lake) plus a rooftop deck for dining and cocktails, but genuine fans of the local culinary scene will step into the 13 Coins.
The half-century-old 24 hour hash temple is famous for a vibe that hasn't changed much over the decades—it's still an old school dining room with high backed tufted booths and swivel chairs at the bar, warm brown leather and copper accents, and a menu stocked with throwback favorites ranging from steaks and seafood to sandwiches and egg-based diner fare.
To work off that grub, there's an expansive fitness room and indoor swimming pool. They're down a corridor and a set of stairs from the main building, but chilled towels and a water cooler await workout fiends, and the pool is regulation size for lap swimmers.
Guest rooms are recently updated with new interior furnishings and are as wired as any modern day business traveler would expect. There are views to be had in all directions: Mt. Rainier to the south, the Olympics and the city of Seattle to the west, the Cascades to the east and the cities of Bellevue and Kirkland to the north. Guests booking Regency Club accommodations (or who have access via their World of Hyatt membership) will find a well-stocked club room for rather lavish hot breakfasts and afternoon social hours, complete with an outdoor deck for taking in the views.
The Takeaway
Still going strong after 30 years, this Hyatt Regency hits all the brand notes, with a grandiose urban panache that is equal parts cosmopolitan glitz and local color.
The Math
I've seen rates from around $170 plus tax.
Instagrammable Moment
Views for days from guest rooms or the Regency Club lounge are sure to attract viewers.
Loyalty
World of Hyatt
Good to Know
Parking is free in the hotel's underground garage on the weekends.
The hotel is attached to several blocks worth of development via sky bridges. Check with the hotel staff before setting out on a rainy day—there might just be an indoor path to your destination.
13 Coins does offer the option to pickup orders for guests charging to their room—good for an in-room nosh after room service closes for the evening.
