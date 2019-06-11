Hyatt Regency Seattle: The Beauty of Brand New
One of the finest pleasures of traveling is discovering brand new hotels. That pleasure is compounded when the new hotel also happens to be newly constructed—conceived and built from lobby to penthouse with original intent for each space.
Older buildings have their idiosyncrasies. A restaurant space might be repurposed multiple times, lobbies expand and contract, front desks shift position during redesigns. A new build has none of those liabilities. No wonky plumbing, no fittings shoehorned into spaces not designed for them, all carpets and furniture and textiles literally just out of the wrapping paper.
New hotels belonging to large international brands are also a chance to check out the latest-and-greatest trends for the brand. The food and beverage concepts are all purpose-built and in the latest fashion, which gives the traveler hints at what they can expect from the brand moving forward.
A recent visit to the brand new Hyatt Regency Seattle brought all those delights. Located on the north end of a cluster of Hyatt-branded properties near the Washington State Convention Center in what I’ve dubbed the city’s “Hyatt Quarter” (it’s across the street from the Hyatt Olive 8 and a block away from the Grand Hyatt Seattle), the 1,260 room new build is the largest hotel in the Northwest.
Guest rooms are open plan with the amenities expected by modern travelers. Littered with USB and standard outlets, there are also plenty of other nice-to-haves like floor level motion sensor nightlights. Those in need of office spaces can choose from shelf-style desks or coffee tables tall enough to eat from.
Instead of older room designs where newer amenities seem to be fit in over the years where they could be, custom consoles are present bedside to house the safe, minibar, drawers and coffee maker. Similarly, open-design luggage storage sits in the entry foyer.
Baths have space-saving sliding barn door entry and energy efficient plumbing fittings. Most rooms have step-in showers, but a limited number have baths.
A standout for the hotel is the number of food options, including the 24-hour Market, which offers grab-and-go or freshly made meals throughout the day and night. In the mornings it’s a coffee and pastry station; later in the day, it transitions to a short-order kitchen turning out what turned out to be a juicy Beecher’s cheeseburger.
For quick lunches and casual dinners, Andaré Kitchen & Bar does faithful Italian with fresh Northwest ingredients and expert execution. There’s a wood-fired pizza oven that turns out a toothsome pizza with a fluffy charred crust, customizable pizzas and inventive salads (try the smoked beet!). Lunches can be ordered quick service or full-service; dinners can be enjoyed at leisure with plenty of natural light afforded by the first level’s soaring multistory windows.
The flagship restaurant is the concession Daniel’s Broiler, with its own separate bar that has a speakeasy-style backroom with an impressive selection of whiskeys. That speakeasy peeps out over the registration area but isn’t immediately apparent, giving a sense of delight when discovered.
Guests with Regency Club access will find an absolutely gigantic space on the 8th floor with indoor and outdoor seating. Any notion here of a “continental” breakfast is a vast understatement, with a full range of hot dishes, cold cuts, pastries, breads, yogurts, cereals, drip coffee and espresso available in the mornings.
Giant cookies and other snacks are on offer during the day, and there are hot appetizers and a cash bar during the evenings. Even outside the food service hours, the space is still a draw, particularly on the rooftop during fine weather days.
Convention and meeting bookers will also take note of the humongous amount of convention space available in the hotel—over 100,000 square feet of meeting space, taking up no fewer than seven floors, with expansive breakout areas flooded with the natural light that seems to find its way into the building’s every space.
The Takeaway
Tons of light, efficient, modern room design, inventive, fresh food options and a Regency Club guests will want to spend entire days in make the Hyatt Regency a top choice for Seattle visitors.
The Math
I’ve seen rates from $190 plus tax during off-peak periods.
Instagrammable Moment
Views of Lake Union and the surrounding areas from high floor guest rooms and al fresco breakfasts in the Regency Club are sure to garner engagement.
Loyalty
World of Hyatt
Good to Know
The hotel has two entrances, so it’s necessary to specify which door you’re at when requesting a pickup from a ridesharing service.
The hotel offers mobile key delivered to a smartphone; guests must be members of World of Hyatt to take advantage.
Valet and self-parking are available.
