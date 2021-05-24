Hyatt Releases New Global ‘Explor-cation’ Experiences
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 24, 2021
Hyatt announced that select hotels around the globe are now offering over 40 unique ‘Explor-cation’ experiences, which are designed to immerse guests in local destinations and help travelers live their summer to the fullest.
‘Explor-cation’ experiences include on- and off-property activities that range from outdoor adventures to family-friendly classes and educational activities that enhance cultural exploration and wellbeing.
One of the outdoor ‘Explor-cations’ is offered only at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, where you can learn how to do archery and how to throw tomahawks. At the Grand Hyatt Singapore, guests can take a guided two-hour walking tour around the Orchard Road and Emerald Hill, learning local stories about the area before receiving a box of Nonya teatime delicacies.
An ‘Explor-cation’ with a focus on wellbeing provides some much-needed rest and relaxation. At the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, guests can take a yoga lesson surrounded by the masters of balance: the resort’s flamingoes. Meanwhile, at Alila Hinu Bay in Oman, guests can explore Tawaatia village, take a dip in Ain Hashir, a natural water pool, go on a hike, dine on local cuisine and become a beekeeper before ending their journey at Spa Alila.
Lastly, educational ‘Explor-cations’ are perfect for families and lifelong learners. At the Carmel Valley Ranch, guests can explore beekeeping in the resort’s very own organic garden. At Wild Dunes Resort in South Carolina, guests can take a class from local basket maker Sarah Edwards-Hammond and learn the traditional Charleston art of sweetgrass sewing.
“By listening to our members and guests, we know they are yearning to get back on the road and explore new destinations, experience unique outdoor adventures, destress and re-energize, even if it’s just for a short trip,” said Asad Ahmed, SVP commercial services, Americas, Hyatt. “To care for our guests’ desire to do something new and different, and knowing that travel can positively impact our wellbeing, Hyatt properties have curated one-of-a-kind offerings guests can enjoy during their stays this summer to unwind, learn and explore while also fostering a genuine connection to the local destination."
Guests can learn about these and other property-specific experiences on the resort’s individual websites.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS