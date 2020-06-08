Hyatt to Debut Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 08, 2020
This summer, Hyatt Hotels will unveil Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District in a Beaux-Arts building dating back to 1857, which formerly housed the 106-year-old Cook County Hospital.
The properties, which will collectively feature 210 suites and guestrooms, are part of a $150 million, multiphase project led by Murphy Development and SOM, an architectural, design and engineering firm.
“We are excited to introduce the first combined Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels to the Chicago area, while also paying homage to such an incredible landmark,” said General Manager Nilesh Pandey. “Our guests can appreciate the contemporary design and spacious layout of our guestrooms – from the separate spaces to sleep and work, including the Cozy Corner at Hyatt Place, to the apartment-style suites with real kitchens at Hyatt House – our guests can choose the space that fits their needs.”
The renovation included restoring and preserving the structure’s historical artifacts, and the original Beaux-Arts features. More than $18 million was invested to replace all windows and 4,160 terra cotta pieces on the exterior.
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District will be equipped with a food hall, medical offices and a museum commemorating the hospital’s history.
Hyatt Place will feature 103 guestrooms with separate sleep, work and play areas; Cozy Corner sofa-sleepers; free Wi-Fi, fitness center and 4,000 square feet of meetings space.
Hyatt House will offer 107 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully outfitted kitchens; living rooms and bedrooms; free Wi-Fi, The Commons lobby lounge; the Outdoor Commons, which features a fire pit and barbeque grill, workout room, 4,000 square of meetings space, and more.
Reservations, which include “opening rates/offers,” can be made for travel after July 25, Hyatt said.
