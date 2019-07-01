Iconic Strip Resort Returns Under New Name SAHARA Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti July 01, 2019
This past Thursday, June 27, 2019, resort owner Alex Meruelo officially announced the return of SAHARA to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip in an unveiling event that wowed crowds.
The unveiling involved a Las Vegas first: 250 Intel Shooting Star drones—capable of creating more than four billion color combinations to light up the sky—as well as 3D projection mapping were used to create an aerial light show spectacular. Dynamic visual projections included spinning slot reels, winning black jack hands, and other imagery paying homage to Las Vegas' glamorous past. The show's lead-in consisted of choreographed dance led by a troupe of authentic Las Vegas showgirls and dancers. Its grand finale featured Intel Shooting Star drones, which revealed the new SAHARA name and logo via a dazzling pyrotechnics display.
Just prior to the reveal, Meruelo addressed a crowd of more than 700 special guests, including local dignitaries, celebrities, hotel guests and team members. Speaking to the significance of his quest to return a once iconic Las Vegas resort to its former glory, Meruelo said, "The SAHARA played an important role in the evolution of the destination. And, we are now responsible for shaping a new narrative. We are writing the next chapter in the city's evolution, for the love of Vegas."
Meruelo—an established businessman who founded The Meruelo Group, and also owns Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno—acquired the Las Vegas property in April of last year. He promptly initiated a more than $100 million transformation that, thus far, has brought upgrades to the casino floor, hotel rooms and corridors, and additions to its award-winning culinary program.
The revelation of the resort’s new name is just one indicator of the boutique Strip resort’s overhaul, which has scheduled a series of renovations that will continue well into 2020. Additional enhancements will begin later this year, such as updates to the hotel lobby and guest check-in areas, with further improvements to be announced in the coming months.
General Manager Paul Hobson, who presided over the re-branding event, said, “Our design team has labored over every detail, bringing a style and sophistication that we believe our guests will immediately appreciate."
Hobson continued, "Our naming reveal is really just the beginning. The announcement event is demonstrative of the unexpected experiences our guests will find at SAHARA. We are creating an inviting, modern resort experience, brimming with surprising details that will leave our guests feeling wowed every time they set foot on property."
SAHARA Las Vegas features 1,615 guest suites, as well as a host of entertainment venues, lounges, three stylish pools, a luxurious spa, and an acclaimed collection of restaurants, including the award-winning BAZAAR Meat by Jose Andres.
For more information, visit ForTheLoveOfVegas.com.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS