IHG Bolsters Meet With Confidence Program
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke September 02, 2020
IHG has enhanced its Meet with Confidence program with an emphasis on cleanliness and flexibility in the time of coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the hotel giant announced that it will offer clutter-free event spaces configured to allow for physical distancing and also utilize outdoor spaces where possible.
Other highlights of the revamped program include tables and chairs disinfected before every meeting or event and even during breaks; signage and staggered breaks to manage attendee flow; enhanced food handling and service guidelines; hand sanitizer stations throughout and tech solutions to support virtual and hybrid meetings.
The program also includes a Meet with Confidence checklist and pre-event inspection with the meeting planner or onsite contact.
IHG is also providing added flexibility by eliminating cancellation and attrition fees, providing up to a five percent rebate towards the master bill, short-form contracts and IHG Business Rewards points at participating properties.
The flexible Meet with Confidence booking terms apply when booking 10 to 50 rooms on peak at select hotels for bookings before December 31, 2020, with meet or stay dates by June 30, 2021.
"We’re seeing a number of organizations currently, or looking forward to, holding safe and responsible meetings and events. To support this, IHG is offering meeting planners peace of mind and adaptability in these uncertain times," said Derek DeCross, SVP, Global Sales, IHG, in a statement.
"The Meet with Confidence program combines a laser focus on cleanliness as well as flexibility where it’s needed most. Whether it’s for a 10-person meeting, an intimate wedding or a virtual global conference, with more than 5,900 properties in over 100 countries, our diverse family of brands provides exceptional spaces to ensure every meeting, event, or celebration is unforgettable."
