Last updated: 09:49 AM ET, Wed September 02 2020

IHG Bolsters Meet With Confidence Program

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke September 02, 2020

InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown
PHOTO: InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. (photo courtesy of IHG)

IHG has enhanced its Meet with Confidence program with an emphasis on cleanliness and flexibility in the time of coronavirus.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Map of the United States.

COVID-19 in September: Which US States Have Travel Restrictions?

Impacting Travel
A crowded TSA security checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport

TSA Extends Touchless Self-Service Technology Test Program

Airlines & Airports
Overwater bungalows and mountain on Bora Bora lagoon

gallery icon 25 Socially Distant Views of Bora Bora

Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

President Trump Says He Will Help Struggling Airlines

Airlines & Airports

On Tuesday, the hotel giant announced that it will offer clutter-free event spaces configured to allow for physical distancing and also utilize outdoor spaces where possible.

Other highlights of the revamped program include tables and chairs disinfected before every meeting or event and even during breaks; signage and staggered breaks to manage attendee flow; enhanced food handling and service guidelines; hand sanitizer stations throughout and tech solutions to support virtual and hybrid meetings.

The program also includes a Meet with Confidence checklist and pre-event inspection with the meeting planner or onsite contact.

IHG is also providing added flexibility by eliminating cancellation and attrition fees, providing up to a five percent rebate towards the master bill, short-form contracts and IHG Business Rewards points at participating properties.

The flexible Meet with Confidence booking terms apply when booking 10 to 50 rooms on peak at select hotels for bookings before December 31, 2020, with meet or stay dates by June 30, 2021.

IHG Meet with Confidence program
PHOTO: IHG Meet with Confidence program. (photo courtesy of IHG)

"We’re seeing a number of organizations currently, or looking forward to, holding safe and responsible meetings and events. To support this, IHG is offering meeting planners peace of mind and adaptability in these uncertain times," said Derek DeCross, SVP, Global Sales, IHG, in a statement.

"The Meet with Confidence program combines a laser focus on cleanliness as well as flexibility where it’s needed most. Whether it’s for a 10-person meeting, an intimate wedding or a virtual global conference, with more than 5,900 properties in over 100 countries, our diverse family of brands provides exceptional spaces to ensure every meeting, event, or celebration is unforgettable."

For more Hotel & Resort News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS