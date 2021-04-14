IHG Hotels & Resorts Expanding Mobile Check-In Availability
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood April 14, 2021
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that travelers staying at more than 3,000 properties across the United States and Canada can now check-in through their mobile devices, computers and tablets.
When guests are ready to begin their stay with IHG, they will receive a notification with the option to check-in from their phone or the company’s official app. Once completed, travelers show their identification and pick up their room key from the lobby.
Visitors checking out will receive a reminder email where they can review the bill, leave the keys in the room and go. The digital check-in and check-out processes support safe, secure and convenient experiences for all IHG guests.
“Digital check-in is a crucial part of the Stay with Confidence program,” IHG Vice President Josh Weiss said. “Building this capability on our IHG Concerto platform allowed us to work quickly to deliver a product our guests want.”
“It also creates an integrated experience for our hotel colleagues and helps support our owners through recovery,” Weiss continued. “This is beneficial to our hotel teams because it minimizes transaction time and complexity, giving them more time to engage guests on-property in other meaningful ways.”
The digital check-in system was built on the cloud-based IHG Concerto platform and supports IHG’s Stay with Confidence program, which also includes IHG Way of Clean, flexible booking options and services in different regions around the world.
IHG is piloting the check-in technology in other regions with plans to roll out the capabilities across 4,500 hotels and resorts by the end of the year.
Sponsored Content
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS