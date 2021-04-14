Last updated: 10:29 AM ET, Wed April 14 2021

IHG Hotels & Resorts Expanding Mobile Check-In Availability

Couple entering their hotel room.
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that travelers staying at more than 3,000 properties across the United States and Canada can now check-in through their mobile devices, computers and tablets.

When guests are ready to begin their stay with IHG, they will receive a notification with the option to check-in from their phone or the company’s official app. Once completed, travelers show their identification and pick up their room key from the lobby.

Visitors checking out will receive a reminder email where they can review the bill, leave the keys in the room and go. The digital check-in and check-out processes support safe, secure and convenient experiences for all IHG guests.

“Digital check-in is a crucial part of the Stay with Confidence program,” IHG Vice President Josh Weiss said. “Building this capability on our IHG Concerto platform allowed us to work quickly to deliver a product our guests want.”

“It also creates an integrated experience for our hotel colleagues and helps support our owners through recovery,” Weiss continued. “This is beneficial to our hotel teams because it minimizes transaction time and complexity, giving them more time to engage guests on-property in other meaningful ways.”

The digital check-in system was built on the cloud-based IHG Concerto platform and supports IHG’s Stay with Confidence program, which also includes IHG Way of Clean, flexible booking options and services in different regions around the world.

IHG is piloting the check-in technology in other regions with plans to roll out the capabilities across 4,500 hotels and resorts by the end of the year.

