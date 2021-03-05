IHG Hotels & Resorts Expands Meet With Confidence Program
IHG Hotels & Resorts announced it is expanding its Meet with Confidence program to include resources, technology and tools for hybrid events.
As the COVID-19 vaccines continue to lower the number of confirmed cases, meeting planners are once again thinking about hosting events and IHG has a plethora of safe ideas for both virtual and in-person attendees.
To help provide a more immersive experience, IHG teamed with Wellness 4 Humanity, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and weframe to offer solutions, including rapid onsite coronavirus testing, customized food and beverage experiences and technology to enable digital collaboration.
IHG's enhanced Meet with Confidence program was designed around five pillars to include all aspects of planning and execution, including providing a safe environment, streamlining the process for simplicity, offering hybrid options, fulfilling food and beverage needs and rewarding customers.
“There is a strong desire to return to face-to-face meetings, and welcoming groups back to our hotels is going to take a team effort from those planning events,” IHG Senior Vice President Derek DeCross said. “We’re committed to helping provide quality meeting experiences to give the attendees the confidence they need to feel secure attending in-person events, if that’s the option they choose.”
“With our enhanced technology and new partnerships, we’re confident we have the right options in place for virtual attendees to still experience a best-in-class meeting from our hotels,” DeCross continued.
IHG’s Smart Solution features a flexible offer for events booked by June 30 that meet or stay by December 31, including no cancellation fees, no attrition fees, up to a five percent rebate, short-form contracts and more.
The Expert Solution includes all the benefits of Smart Solution, but adds a streamlined planning template for multi-location events and a flat five percent rebate.
