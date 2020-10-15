Indulge in Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen’s Luxurious Rooms and Suites
The five-star Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen occupies an ideal spot in the renowned Riviera Maya resort town along Mexico’s magnificent Caribbean coastline. It’s just 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport in the state of Quintana Roo and is optimally situated just steps away from the diverse dining, eclectic shopping and vibrant nightlife of the famous Quinta Avenida (Fifth Avenue).
The AAA Four Diamond Award-winning property sprawls across an idyllic oceanfront, sporting a sophisticated, modern architectural vibe that manages to incorporate iconic elements of the local Mayan culture. Its upscale design is intended to highlight the resort’s three essential pillars—art, nature and gastronomy.
In such a paradisiacal setting, the true aim is to reflect and pay homage to the astounding natural surroundings—the incredible turquoise hues of the sea and the powdery white sand, bounded by a lush verdant landscape that’s also dotted with crystal-clear, transcendently tranquil cenotes. The resort, therefore, seeks to embrace and showcase nature’s brilliance at every opportunity.
Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen offers a total of 314 guest accommodations, 36 of which are suites. All guest rooms come with private balconies designed to immerse you in the sights, sounds and scents of nature’s outdoor setting, whether it be a uniquely preserved mangrove garden or the ocean beyond.
In every room category, interiors and furnishings radiate the feel of the outdoors, sporting rich blue and turquoise accents set against a base palette of crisp white and soft tan, with natural woods incorporated into the design and furniture. While the resort’s main accommodations are the swim-up rooms and the suites, every room-type has its own unique characteristics that make it special and was designed as a sort of personal oasis.
Swim-Up Room
The Swim-Up Room is one of Grand Hyatt Playa del Carmen's most enviable accommodations. This 409-square-foot oasis comes with a plush king bed or two queen beds and floor-to-ceiling windows that open directly onto a furnished private terrace flanked by a shared exclusive swimming pool. The luxurious bath area also features a rainfall shower for enhanced relaxation.
Grand Suite
The Grand Suite offers a 615-square-foot space with a king bedroom and floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto a spacious furnished terrace with sprawling oceanfront views over the sparkling Caribbean Sea. Guests also enjoy ‘Grand Club’ services, daily continental breakfast, hors d’oeuvres and international cocktail bar, as well as water, coffee and sodas during the day.
Plunge Pool Suite
This premium 615-square-foot suite also features a king bedroom and floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a private furnished terrace with a twist—a personal plunge pool where you can cool off in peaceful seclusion overlooking the stunningly vibrant waters of the Caribbean Sea. Guests staying in this category also enjoy ‘Grand Club’ services.
Executive Suite
Step it up another notch by booking a stay in this 820-square-foot oceanfront suite that includes a king bedroom, spacious living and dining area, a furnished private terrace overlooking the sea and a private plunge pool to top it all off. This room category also gives guests 'Grand Club’ services and all that comes with it.
Presidential Suite
Experience ultimate luxury and privacy when you stay in this 1,230-square-foot suite situated in an exclusive area that offers incredible ocean views from its balcony. The Presidential Suite comes complete with a king-sized bedroom, living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and private plunge pool, plus all of the perks that accompany ‘Grand Club’ services.
