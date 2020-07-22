JD Power Releases Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for 2020
A newly released J.D. Power study found that guest satisfaction increased when properties met guest expectations for cleanliness and communication.
According to the 2020 J.D. Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study, guest satisfaction with the cleanliness of their room increases for a fifth consecutive year, reaching an all-time high rating of 8.53 on a 10-point scale.
Travelers surveyed also spoke about the importance of pre-stay communications, with overall satisfaction scores falling by 66 points on average when the properties don’t reach out to customers before their stay, especially about specific cleaning and sanitization protocols.
Another factor important to hotel guests is the transparency of properties in addressing any limited services and amenities, such as capacity restrictions at dining areas, restaurants, public pools, fitness centers and spas.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly amplified the importance of hotel cleanliness, it has historically been an important focal point for hotel guests,” J.D. Power hospitality practice lead Andrea Stokes said. “In fact, satisfaction with guest room cleanliness has been climbing steadily for many years, as most hotels already adhered to very high housekeeping standards.”
“The other critical variable for the industry right now is proactive communication with guests—both about the specific steps hotels are taking to protect guests and about any service and amenity limitations due to COVID-19,” Stokes continued. “As we continue to take the pulse of travelers during the pandemic, the ability of hotels to clearly manage guest expectations, both pre-stay and at the property, will be key to maintaining high satisfaction during this difficult period.”
Based on J.D. Power data collected since the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, hotel guests understand the challenges faced by the industry and value direct and honest communication now more than ever before.
In addition, the following hotel brands ranked highest in guest satisfaction in their respective segments, including The Luxury Collection (luxury), Wyndham Grand Hotels (upper upscale), Hyatt House (upscale), Drury Hotels (upper midscale), Tru by Hilton (midscale) and SureStay Hotel by Best Western (economy).
