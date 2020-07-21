TravelPulse Podcast: Hotels Continue to Assure Travelers With Health and Safety Protocols
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 21, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the updated CDC No Sail Order for cruising and the most recent country to ban US travelers.
For this week's interview segment, the hosts are joined by Andrew Alexander, President of Red Roof Inn, to discuss the hotel industry as a whole, new travel trends and what steps Red Roof Inn has implemented to increase occupancy. The interview segment begins near the 11:30 minute mark.
