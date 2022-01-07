JW Marriott Brand Coming To Sao Paulo, Brazil
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 07, 2022
Marriott International has signed an agreement to bring the JW Marriott brand to São Paulo, Brazil in the second quarter of 2022.
The JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo will be located in Parque da Cidade, a LEED-certified mixed-use complex in one of the city’s biggest business districts. The property will be converted from an existing luxury property to the JW Marriott brand, the corporation’s first luxury hotel in São Paulo.
With 258 spacious guestrooms, a restaurant, a lounge, fitness center, spa and an indoor/outdoor swimming pool, the JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo will offer guests an ultra-modern, luxurious accommodation within the heart of the city. The hotel will also be a great place for meetings and events, with six meeting spaces and more than 1,000 square meters of event space.
Marriott currently has eleven properties in Brazil and more than 300 across the Caribbean and Latin America.
“We are thrilled to continue expanding our long-standing presence in Brazil in the luxury segment and with one of our flagship brands,” said Bojan Kumer, Regional Vice President, Marriott International. “Brazil is a key and strategic market in our portfolio and today’s signing further underscores our growth commitment to the country. We look forward to positioning JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo as the leading luxury hotel in the city and country."
