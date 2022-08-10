Kempinski Makes Debut in Mexico With Addition of Cancun Beach Hotel
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke August 10, 2022
Kempinski Hotels, Europe's oldest luxury hotel group, has announced plans to expand its footprint in North America and make its debut in Mexico with the takeover of a luxe beach hotel in Cancun this summer.
The property, which boasts 315 guestrooms and 48 suites featuring private balconies or terraces offering panoramic views of the sparkling Caribbean Sea, will remain open as the Grand Hotel Cancun while undergoing various improvements and adjustments to the Kempinski brand standards in the coming months, the hospitality giant announced Wednesday.
Beginning next year, however, the hotel will be fully operated under the name of Kempinski Hotel Cancun.
The hotel is located in Cancun's bustling hotel zone just 25 minutes from the airport and also features as many as eight dining options—including two AAA Five Diamond Award restaurants—an exclusive club lounge, two swimming pools and an oceanfront whirlpool as well as a spa, fitness center with sauna and steam rooms, tennis courts, private cabanas and lounges situated along a 400-meter stretch of Riviera Maya beach, a beauty salon and a kids club.
The hotel is also prepared to accommodate large events with an 11,220-square-foot ballroom, outdoor venues by the pool and a beachfront venue fitting up to 700 guests.
"To strengthen the North American territory and to extend our footprint in this crucial market is an outstanding opportunity for Kempinski," Bernold Schroeder, CEO of Kempinski Group and Chairman of the Management Board of Kempinski AG, said in a statement. "Cancun is a top vacation destination for guests from The Americas, who also make up a good proportion of our guests in the rest of the world as well as for Europeans. During a three-month transitional period, we will ensure that we implement our Kempinski DNA in the operation of this outstanding beach hotel and that we extend our brand recognition by delivering the impeccable service and quality Kempinski is renowned for."
Kempinski currently has four hotels in the Americas, including three in Cuba and one in Dominica.
"In addition to our presence in Cuba and Dominica, this will be another outstanding option for our esteemed guests to spend their holidays with us in the Caribbean," Schroeder added. "Moreover, members of our loyalty program KEMPINSKI DISCOVERY, part of the Global Hotel Alliance’s GHA DISCOVERY, the world’s largest loyalty program of independent hotel brands, with 40 brands and of which we are a founding member, will enjoy memorable experiences and local offers besides earning and redeeming DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), in this new Kempinski jewel in Mexico."
"We are very excited about this new partnership in which Kempinski Hotels will bring a new level of luxury and service to our iconic resort," added Claudia Molina Basteris, CEO of Grupo Inmobiliario Mosa S.A.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
-
For more information on Cancun, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS