Kimpton Unveils ‘Stay Human’ Packages
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 09, 2023
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants unveiled “Stay Human” packages, which are designed to enable guests to curate their stays based on their personal preferences – and with the help of on-property Stay Human Concierges.
The packages provide guests with a range of one-of-a-kind experiences, including, among things, perfumery classes, sound bath healings, on-demand elixir shots and self-defense classes.
“Kimpton’s Stay Human packages have been directly informed by real insights from the brand’s recent global consumer survey, which found that 85 percent of respondents want travel brands to do more to feature inclusive and diverse experiences that cater to all audiences,” the company said.
“In response to the survey findings, Kimpton launched its first global “Stay Human” campaign in December 2022, which announced the first-of-its-kind Stay Human Creator Collective and Kimpton’s evolved brand commitments to transform its social media content.”
The collective members – which includes a group of international influencers including art directors, artists, DJs, journalists fashion models, photographers and more – charged with experiencing the packages themselves to work toward elevating guests experiences.
In November 2022, the group met at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel where “Kimpton hosted an experiential workshop inspired by human connection to explore varying travel styles and stay preferences,” Kimpton said.
Participating properties include Kimpton Aysla Mallorca, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo Kimpton Margot Sydney (Australia), Kimpton Kitalay Samui (Koh Samui), Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa (Grand Cayman), Kimpton Vividora Hotel (Barcelona), Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel (Glasgow), Kimpton Clocktower Hotel (Manchester), Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel (Edinburgh), Kimpton Gray Hotel (Chicago), Kimpton Born Hotel (Denver), Kimpton La Peer Hotel (Los Angeles), Kimpton EPIC Hotel (Miami), Kimpton Harper Hotel (Fort Worth), Kimpton Pittman Hotel (Dallas), Kimpton Hotel Eventi (New York) and Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix.
“Kimpton has always been rooted in human connection and delivering experiences that meet the needs of every kind of traveler,” said Kimpton Chief Commercial Officer Kathleen Reidenbach.
“Today, we are taking action to directly address an area of opportunity that consumers uncovered – the travel industry can do more to cater to the diverse needs of travelers – with bespoke experiences at our hotels that allow our guests to chart their own course and be their most authentic selves when they stay with us.”
