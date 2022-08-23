Krystal Hotels & Resorts Offers New Commission Program
Hotel & Resort Krystal Hotels & Resorts Janeen Christoff August 23, 2022
Krystal Agent Commissions Program is a new way for travel advisors to earn on bookings with Krystal Hotels & Resorts.
The attractive commission plan starts at 10 percent on any reservation that is made through Krystal's agent-only booking tool. Tourism professionals can register fast and easily on the site.
The new program is a win-win for both clients and travel advisors who can sign up and sign to earn while booking customers at one of the resort company's 15 hotels in four different categories.
The four brand categories include Krystal Grand Hotels & Resorts, Krystal Altitude Hotels & Resorts, Krystal Hotels and Resorts and Krystal Urban Hotels & Resorts.
This includes the Krystal Puerto Vallarta, a seaside resort that offers guests views of the Pacific as well as access to four pools, six Jacuzzis, a spa zone with massages, international cuisine, free Wi-Fi access a fitness center and more.
Also in the resort's portfolio, travel advisors have access to the Krystal Grand Cancun Resort & Spa Hotel. The resort offers 398 guestrooms, in two towers, one of which includes Krystal's exclusive Altitude-branded rooms.
The hotel has everything guests need for a relaxing Cancun getaway. With a pool, restaurants, bars and lounges. The property also hosts live music and has special services for weddings in the Caribbean.
The Krystal Urban Guadalajara hotel showcases the resort company's Urban brand. The hotel is ideally located in the commercial area of Guadalajara, Mexico. The resort offers rooms in three categories, including standard king, standard double and junior suite rooms.
Ideal for business travelers, the property features a restaurant, a business center and a bar cafe as well as Wi-Fi access. It is well-equipped to host company meetings, banquets, weddings and special celebrations.
Travel advisors can also take advantage of hotels in a number of different regions of Mexico. Grand hotels are located in Mexico City, Cancun, Los Cabos and Nuevo Vallarta.
There are Krystal properties in Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Mexico City, Acapulco, Ixtapa and Monterrey.
Urban properties are located in Mexico City at the airport, in Guadalajara, Juarez, Cancun and Monterrey San Jeronimo.
Travel advisors can get to know each of the brands, which target a specific type of clientele.
Altitude offers a high standard of service and attention to detail in Krystal's seaside hotels and is for discerning travelers.
Guests will find the Krystal Grand caters to those looking for unparalleled experiences with a recently renewed service concept. The properties feature exquisite flavors and fun for guests of all ages, ideal for families, couples, friends traveling together and large conventions.
The Krystal brand offers beach properties and city locales and offers a high-quality experience in a privileged location at a good price.
For business travelers, the Urban properties have everything travelers need. These hotels are ideal for executives looking to balance work and comfort and feature spacious, modern rooms that are close to the hotspots in business capitals.
