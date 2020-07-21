La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana Welcomes Guests Back to Mexico
As of last month, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana began its reopening process to once again welcome visitors to its beautiful Mexican resorts—but not without safety protocols in place.
The company’s ‘Travel With Confidence’ initiative has been implemented throughout all of the resorts, so guests can have peace of mind during their vacations. Included in this extensive program is the “safety, hygiene, and flexibility you need to stay with us again.”
From adults-only getaways exploring the upbeat atmosphere of Cancun to family-friendly vacations reconnecting in the charming destination of Puerto Vallarta, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana has all travelers covered.
The destinations in Mexico where these resorts are located include Acapulco, Cancun, Chetumal, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and San Miguel de Allende. The newest destination the company has added to its collection is Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Guests exploring these properties will find quiet areas to relax, endless amounts of fun for all ages, delicious cuisine to indulge in and so much more.
No matter which destination visitors choose to enjoy, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana welcomes travelers to discover the vacation of their dreams. And when guests book now through July 31, 2020, for travel through August 14, 2020, kids either stay, play and eat for free or receive a $50 daily resort credit.
