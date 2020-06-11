Last updated: 06:18 PM ET, Thu June 11 2020

La Coleccion Begins Reopening Process of Its Mexican Resorts on June 11

Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts Claudette Covey June 11, 2020

Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun
The Grand Fiesta American Coral Beach Cancun will become an all-inclusive resort on June 11.

La Coleccion Resorts has begun the process of reopening its properties in Mexico on June 11, while also transitioning the Grand Fiesta American Coral Beach into an all-inclusive resort.

The series of reopenings follow a timeline created by local authorities and are subject to change due to local regulations in each destination, the company said.

On June 11, the Coral Beach property is scheduled to begin welcoming guests back as an all-inclusive. Other properties set to open on the same day are Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, The Explorean Cozumel, Fiesta Americana Cancun Villas, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive, Fiesta Americana Cozumel All Inclusive and Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa.

On June 15, Live Aqua Private Residences Los Cabos, Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only and The Explorean Kohunlich are scheduled to reopen.

On July 1, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende and Fiesta Americana Acapulco Villas are expected to reopen their doors.

“Though recent circumstances may have forced physical distance between us, we remain as united as ever,” said Posadas CEO Jose Carlos Azcarraga,. “Now, thanks to our passion for service, we are ready to offer not just guaranteed safety but also the same amazing experiences that we always have and always will offer – so you never have to stop.”

The company also unveiled the Travel With Confidence program, with new protocols that begin as soon as guests arrive at the resorts.

