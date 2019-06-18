La Coleccion Resorts Hotel Wins 2019 Prix Versailles Award
WHY IT RATES: This urban resort developed by a Mexican architecture and design firm received the highest recognition for architecture and design less than a year after its official opening and now competes for the Grand Title.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
La Coleccion Resorts, Posadas’ prestigious collection of distinctive resorts located in Mexico’s most desired destinations, is honored to announce that Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende has been awarded the Prix Versailles for Architecture and Design in North America under the Hotels category.
Known as the world architecture award for stores, hotels, and restaurants, the Prix Versailles celebrates commercial architecture projects from around the world. promoting successful interactions between culture and economy across all continents including Africa and West Asia, Central America (the South and the Caribbean), North America, Central Asia, and the Northeast, South Asia, and the Pacific and Europe.
With four overarching categories including Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels, and Restaurants, the Prix Versailles, in association with UNESCO and the International Union of Architects (UIA), recognize the best projects around the world distinguished in "extraordinary architecture and design."
“Since its conception, our vision for Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende was to make it a remarkable development and this honor is a testament to that ideation and drive,” said Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas. “At Posadas, we strive to continuously raise the bar for the experiences we offer to our guests, and the architecture and design of this property does just that by offering a singular experience unlike anything else in the city. We are proud to receive this Prix Versailles award, a tremendous recognition of our work.”
Inaugurated in November 2018, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende is the largest resort set in this renowned city designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2008.
The property introduces urban modernity and elements of the brand’s signature concept of awakening the senses to one of Mexico’s most popular and historic cities. Upon arrival, guests appreciate its presence - a hacienda-style structure with massive double wooden doors that invites guests to experience impressive design features such as elevated ceilings, arches, courtyards, enormous art pieces, water features, and more.
The resort was developed by award-winning AoMa Estudio, based in Mexico City, that took inspiration from San Miguel de Allende by bringing in both small and large details from the city’s culture and colonial architecture such as plazas, gardens, and patios, as well as is a vast array of textures and shapes.
The impressive design continues into the 153 guestrooms and seven suites with unique elements such as glass encased bathrooms, exposed brick, mosaic tiles, and rustic wooden floors. The resort offers numerous experiences including celebrity Mexican Chef Eduardo Palazuelos’ Zibu, a fine-dining venue that presents a modern take on Mexican cuisine and the Spice Market, a 100 percent cutting-edge pan-Asian culinary experience.
Other amenities include an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, a state-of-the-art fitness center and a beauty parlor and the Feel Urban Spa.
The award ceremony for the Prix Versailles will be held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, on September 12, 2019, where Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende will be competing for the World Title against the best hotels selected in each continent.
Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende rates begin at $350 per night and reservations can be made by visiting https://www.lacoleccionresorts.com/en/live-aqua-urban-resort-san-miguel-de-allende
SOURCE: La Colección Resorts
