Latin America's Top Pet-Friendly Hotels
Hotel & Resort Valentín Fuentes August 23, 2022
Latin America and the Caribbean are experiencing a growing trend of pet-friendly tourism, something that is well known by the hotels in the region that increasingly offer accommodations suitable for these furry travel companions.
In destinations such as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, to name a few, travelers find services to make their dogs and cats feel at home. There are even some that offer 24-hour veterinary care for added peace of mind.
Puerto Rico
One of the first destinations in the Caribbean to offer pet-friendly hotel services is Puerto Rico which has satisfied the demand of thousands of travelers each year. One of the favorite places is Aloft San Juan, a boutique hotel that welcomes animals with services such as a bar to accompany their human friends, a swimming pool, and a gym where they can exercise or just watch their human companions.
For those looking to get into more exotic places on the island, the Hacienda Juanita Hotel, located in Maricao, is a good option to enjoy with pets in a facility that includes a large patio where dogs can play and perform fun activities while their owners enjoy a relaxing and worry-free stay.
Mexico
At Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, pets receive excellent treatment that includes amenities with two bowls, a bed, a waste bag, plus bottles of water. The hotel has no restrictions on the weight of the pet, but charges an extra fee for cleaning costs and requires the guest to show a travel certificate.
The regulations also require that dogs are always walked with a leash and be with the owner in the places arranged for them, such as on the terraces of restaurants, open areas, and in the pool zone, and preventing them from using guests' towels.
Hyatt House Mexico City/Santa Fe receives pets weighing less than 50 pounds, or two small animals weighing a total of 75 pounds that may be in the different areas of the hotel, accompanied by their owners. Another is Hotel Condesa DF, which accepts a maximum of two pets (dogs or cats) of any size for a special fee. The property has a nearby park where guests, both animals, and humans, can go for a walk because the hotel does not have the service of caregivers and walkers.
Argentina
Own Grand Palermo Soho in Buenos Aires welcomes two small and medium size pets per room for a special rate. In addition, an updated vaccination certificate and good health should be submitted. Pets are never allowed to be left alone in any part of the hotel and are not allowed in the food and beverage areas, so room service is available at no extra charge at breakfast. Guests can have pets as partners in the other areas of the hotel.
Milano Benessere is a boutique cottage accommodation located in the Sierra de Los Padres, a few minutes from Mar del Plata, surrounded by great vegetation. This accommodation receives small pets with good behavior. They and their owners can enjoy this fabulous place for relaxation surrounded by large gardens and beautiful natural landscapes. Guests can go walking with their pets along the trails surrounding the area, or go horseback riding or biking in the privileged Sierra de Los Padres Mountains.
Brazil
At Windsor Brasilia, guests can be accompanied by dogs or cats vaccinated for up to 11 pounds that are received with special care such as personalized bowls, special cover, sanitary mat, water bowls, and a cleaning kit. In each room, only one pet is allowed and must always be in the company of its owners. Pets are not allowed in restaurants and for hygiene reasons, they cannot use the towels of the guests.
Rosewood São Paulo welcomes up to two dogs or cats in luxury rooms, paying a special rate. To ensure a pleasant stay for guests, the hotel implements certain guidelines, such as: do not allow pets access to places like the spa, gym, or places where food and drinks are served. Pet owners must also pick up any "deposits" left by their pets.
At LK Design Hotel you can stay with a dog for up to a weight of 22 pounds at a special rate and present the vaccine card. The city of Florianópolis, where the hotel is located, is famous for its natural beauty and places for walking with pets, such as Parque dos Coqueiros, Parque da Luz, Plaza XV de Novembro, Plaza Getulio Vargas and Beiramar Shopping.
Colombia
Hotel Estelar Square, in Medellin City, accepts a vaccinated pet of up to a weight of 30 pounds per room, for a special fee. For breeds of potentially dangerous dogs requires a muzzle, according to the Colombian legal code. Pet bookings can be arranged on hotel reception phones, and it should be noted that the hotel requires the pet to be always accompanied and controlled by an adult, as well as wearing a leash while walking through the common areas. The restaurants, fitness centers, swimming pools, and food and drink areas are restricted to pets, and for hygiene reasons, they cannot use the towels of the guests.
NH Collection Bogotá Teleport Royal receives dogs and cats of up to 55 pounds for a special rate and a maximum of two pets per room. The hotel offers bowls for food and water, and mats, as well as recommendations from urban pet-friendly establishments for the human guest, to enjoy with their pet.
The property has certain restrictions such as rooms available for pets and a rule that must be complied with to avoid any inconvenience to the rest of the guests. Leashes are mandatory in the common areas and there are restricted areas that are provided to guests upon arrival.
