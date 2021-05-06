Loews Hotels Gives Back To Educators
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 06, 2021
Loews Hotels & Co is donating money to fund local school projects for any two-night or more stay booked directly through the website from Memorial Day to Labor Day this year in honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Educators have had a more challenging year than ever before, from struggling through hybrid learning to less funding for things like art supplies, books and other school essentials.
That’s why Loews will fund local school projects through DonorsChoose.org, an online non-profit that helps teachers and students in need by connecting them with people willing to donate directly to classrooms.
Loews has also started the “Loews Loves Families” program, which provides everything from cribs and nightlights to family activity guides. Kids can enjoy a Babo Botanicals plant-based bath kit and organic baby food by Little Spoon, available in restaurants and for in-room dining.
Loews hotels are also offering special summer savings, like the Loews Miami Beach Hotel and the Loews Regency New York Hotel, which both give guests a third night free when they book two nights, or the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, which waives resort fees, offers late check-out and includes a $50 daily food and beverage credit.
-
