Love Your Hawaii Holiday or Get Another One for Free

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts today unveiled The Outrigger Promise with a bold pledge: guests will love their Hawaii holiday at Outrigger, and if not – the premier beach resort brand will credit the guest for a future stay, on the house. While some hotel chains have a satisfaction guarantee on the room product – this experiential promise is by all accounts an industry first.
Hawaii is the #1 destination that U.S. travelers now daydream about visiting, according to a recent coronavirus travel sentiment index report by Destination Analysts. Additionally, a study released this week from Hawaii Tourism Authority showed that 94 percent of recent visitors to Hawaii said their trip either met or exceeded their expectations. The Outrigger Promise enables adventure seekers, solo explorers, families and friends to book the future trip they have been dreaming about, with confidence.
"Now that the State of Hawaii Safe Travels protocols are in place, vaccines are becoming available and hope is on the horizon, The Outrigger Promise further inspires travelers to make meaningful memories in one of the most naturally beautiful and culturally rich places on earth," said Sean Dee, EVP and chief marketing officer for Outrigger Hospitality Group. "Here at Outrigger in Waikiki, we're confident that visitors will love their Hawaii vacation with us – if they don't, we'll credit them a future stay. Promise."
Participating properties include the iconic Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, located on the sands fronting world-famous "canoes" surf spot and home of Duke's Waikiki restaurant, plus the all-new Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, Hawaii's only craft hotel in the heart of Waikiki, anchored by Maui Brewing Co. restaurant. Further underscoring Outrigger's promise to providing guests with a worry-free stay in paradise, both locations follow strict cleaning and sanitation guidelines under Outrigger's Clean Commitment, with an enhanced focus on the health and safety of both guests and hosts.
We promise that guests who stay at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort or Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger for four nights or more in 2021 will love their Hawaii experience; if they don't, they can simply phone Outrigger's call center to be credited for a future stay, subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Here's a sampling of safe and fun experiences that may be available and could help make this 2021 vacation exceptional:
—Surf: The turquoise waters fronting Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort is where modern surfing was born and where legendary Duke Kahanamoku inspired the world. Take a surf or stand-up paddle board (SUP) lesson, or catch a wave in an outrigger canoe with our partners at Faith Surf School. No matter how big or small, the rush of sliding down a Waikiki wave with Diamond Head in the distance, is a swell time and elicits a joy like no other.
—Nature: Research suggests that being in nature makes us happier and healthier; outdoor excursions have a positive effect on our brains and our bodies. Hawaii's consistent, balmy temperature of 78 to 85 degrees offers ample opportunity for open-air adventures. So stop and smell the plumeria, hike up Diamond Head and hunt for rainbows, go snorkeling at Hanauma Bay and watch for friendly green sea turtles – a symbol of good luck.
—Fresh Flavors: Honolulu has emerged as a major U.S. culinary mecca, with a melting pot of eateries that utilize fresh, local ingredients to create mouth-watering dishes with influences from around the globe. Sample fiercely local craft beers and bites from the State's largest indoor bar at Maui Brew Co. Grab an Instagram-worthy papaya smoothie bowl from Sunrise Shack or duck into Duke's Waikiki – the iconic beachfront restaurant for some fresh fare and famous Hula Pie. Foodies will delight at Roy's Waikiki for upscale pacific-rim cuisine.
—Culture: The spirit of aloha – living a life of kindness and compassion – is found in the cultural expressions of art, dance, music and more. See the stories of Hawaii's past gracefully come alive during hula performances at Waikiki Beach Walk then learn to dance with a free hula class on Sunday mornings. Live Hawaiian music serenades guests at Blue Note Hawaii and at stages across Waikiki. Plus, guests of Outrigger get free admission to Honolulu Museum of Art and discounted tickets to Bishop Museum – two distinct institutions to explore the history, culture and environment of Hawaii and beyond.
—Give Back: The Outrigger Way is to care for its hosts, care for its guests and care for the places where it does business. Outrigger is deeply committed to doing its part to protect and preserve Hawaii's natural environment. Guests too can do their part to give back to the destination and have hands-on experiences with Outrigger's Malama Hawaii eco-adventure package with Kualoa Ranch. Or they can learn more about the importance of coral conservation through the Outrigger's ZONE (OZONE) initiative – then lather up with complimentary reef-safe sunscreen from All Good before enjoying the Hawaii sunshine.
Guests are encouraged to share their Hawaii experiences on social media, leveraging the hashtag #OutriggerPromise.
