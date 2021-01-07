Majestic Las Vegas Will Be a Unique New Addition in Sin City
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff January 07, 2021
The Majestic Las Vegas will be a unique new property in Sin City, promising 720 all-suite guestrooms, world-class dining in five free-standing restaurants, live entertainment and a state-of-the-art wellness center with a medical spa offering executive physicals and fitness and nutrition counseling.
Further setting the resort apart from other Las Vegas hotels is that it will be a non-gaming and non-smoking resort.
The crown jewel of the Majestic Las Vegas is its corporate Sky Suites, located on floors 51 to 60 of the building. The suites, designed as corporate homes for tech, entertainment or sports companies are available in quarter-floor, half-floor or entire floor options that are fully customizable with 16-foot ceilings and panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline.
SkySuite owners will have preferred access to a variety of amenities, including a private concierge and an Owners Club.
Construction on the resort, which will be located across from the city’s new convention center, will begin in July of 2021.
Developer and Las Vegas native Lorenzo Doumani is behind the project, which is scheduled to open in 2024 on the 6.1-acre site. The cost of the 620-foot-tall building is around $850 million and will be just two blocks from the infamous Las Vegas Strip.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS