Swap the Home Office for the Las Vegas Strip With MGM Resorts' Viva Las Office Package
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke September 10, 2020
MGM Resorts International's Viva Las Office package is the perfect excuse for your clients to take their work on the road this fall.
Available for limited midweek three-, four- and five-night stays at Bellagio and ARIA on the Las Vegas Strip and starting at just $101 per night, the package provides guests with an office-ready room equipped with fast and secure Wi-Fi, a comfortable desk and chair and stellar views of Sin City.
The packages, which are commissionable, feature savings of up to $985 per night and come with a plethora of perks, including flexible check-in as early as 8 a.m. and check-out as late as 6 p.m., food and beverage credits, private jet discounts and an Executive Assistant to guide guests throughout their stay, including making reservations and appointments on their behalf.
The packages are available in three different tiers, including The Associate, The Manager and The Executive. The latter is the highest level available and includes a Salon Suite (Bellagio) or City Corner Suite (ARIA), $75 food and beverage credit per night, $125 off hop-on fare with private jet service JSX, a full-day cabana rental and a poolside massage for one.
Meanwhile, guests booked for The Manager package will receive a Fountain View (Bellagio) or Strip View (ARIA) room, $50 food and beverage credit per night, $100 off hop-on fare with JSX, two private pool day passes and a poolside neck and shoulder massage for one.
Finally, The Associate package comes with a Resort King (Bellagio) or Deluxe King (ARIA) room as well as $50 food and beverage credit per night and $75 off hop-on fare with JSX.
Beyond the savings and luxe amenities, guests have the benefit of being in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip with plenty to see and do once they clock out for the day, including world-class casinos, bars and restaurants and must-visit landmarks such as the Fountains of Bellagio.
"These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering," said Atif Rafiq, President of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts.
Guests can also look forward to complimentary parking and a Safety Amenity Travel Kit that includes a mask, hand sanitizer and a stylus pen.
Visit MGMResorts.com to learn more about the Viva Las Office package.
