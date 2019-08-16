Last updated: 11:39 AM ET, Fri August 16 2019

Major Renovation Planned for Couples Sans Souci

Brian Major August 16, 2019

Couples in Ocho Rios Jamaica
Couples San Souci will undergo a major renovation in May 2020.

All-inclusive resort operator Couples Resorts Jamaica is planning a $7 million renovation of its Couples Sans Souci property in the Ocho Rios resort district next summer. The project will begin May 1, 2020, and is scheduled for completion in late October of the same year.

Couples San Souci will partially reopen on July 1, 2020, said company officials. Travelers with confirmed reservations during the resort’s renovation will be contacted by Couples’ reservations management team to facilitate alternate arrangements, said Couples officials.

The project will include a full renovation of Couples San Souci’s 78 suites and Hibiscus cottage; reconfiguration of the property’s Band Gazebo; a relocation of the resort’s tennis courts near Sunset Beach; and the refurbishment of the resort’s Balloon Bar, Balloon Bar Terrace, Casanova Restaurant and Bella Vista Restaurant.

“Making improvements at Couples Sans Souci is part of our overall approach to refine our guest experience continuously,” said Abe Issa, the resort’s chief operating officer. “Creatively reinventing spaces and adding new elements of luxury infused with local inspiration is what makes our properties shine.”

Couples Sans Souci most recent refurbishment occurred in 2015 with the renovation of 72 suites and the property’s Palazzina restaurant and kitchen.

Couples Sans Souci is located on 35 acres of cliff-side bluffs overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The property features winding stone walkways, hidden grottos, lush tropical foliage and natural mineral springs whose reputed therapeutic properties have drawn travelers since the 1700s.

