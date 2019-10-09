Making Adults-Only Getaways Easy
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Codie Liermann October 09, 2019
Choosing a resort in the pool of resorts available can prove difficult at times. There are several destinations to explore and countless hotel brands in each one, but it’s hard to know exactly which ones will fit your needs.
Often times adults, especially couples celebrating a milestone or groups of couples and friends traveling together, look for resorts that are adults-only and provide luxurious amenities so they can feel pampered during their time away from home.
Palladium Hotel Group makes adults-only getaways easy by offering TRS Hotels. These luxury resorts are designed exclusively for adults in beautiful destinations. Guests staying at these properties are spoiled with exclusive settings, premium services, several dining options, 24-hour service and more.
Travelers staying at these properties are pampered with Infinite Indulgence and have convenient access to a Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness Center located at each one. There are four resorts to choose from:
TRS Cap Cana Hotel
Located only 10 minutes from the airport in Punta Cana, TRS Cap Cana Hotel is in a convenient spot for a long weekend getaway. It’s surrounded by a lush tropical forest and a long stretch of white-sand beach. Nearby there is a marina for guests to explore, take boat trips or try fishing or diving.
This resort has a total of 115 suites, and they all have stunning views, private balconies and 24-hour room service and assistance.
TRS Turquesa Hotel
Set on Punta Cana’s famous Bávaro Beach, guests staying at TRS Turquesa Hotel enjoy a peaceful environment with plenty of options for entertainment and activities if desired. On site alone, visitors have access to yoga, volleyball, archery, windsurfing, diving and snorkeling.
The property has 372 suites, all with 24-hour room service, and several restaurants, bars and pools for everyone to enjoy without feeling crowded.
TRS Coral Hotel
If being near Cancun without staying right in the city sounds intriguing, TRS Coral Hotel is an ideal option. This property is located in Costa Mujeres and has a total of 469 suites, a private beach club, seven à la carte restaurants, one show cooking restaurant and 18 bars.
Guests staying at this hotel will enjoy modern architecture along with a romantic and entertaining atmosphere and easy access to excursions in either Cancun or Riviera Maya.
TRS Yucatan Hotel
For travelers hoping to stay in Riviera Maya, closer to Playa del Carmen, TRS Yucatan Hotel is available. This 454-suite property is located only 30 minutes from Playa del Carmen, making day trips to the renowned 5th Avenue a breeze.
The ambiance of this resort is described as both sophisticated and soul-soothing and is a great place to relax and reconnect with loved ones. There are also several activities available for those guests wanting to stay busy.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn more about TRS Hotels.
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Mexico, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS