Margaritaville Ambergris Caye Debuts in Belize
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey March 17, 2023
Karisma Hotels & Resorts has unveiled the Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize, located on the destination’s largest island and accessed by private boat shuttle.
Grand opening rates start at $285 per night and are bookable through April 15, 2023, for travel through January 2, 2024.
“This family-friendly, sustainable resort invites guests to immerse themselves in a beautiful off-the-beaten-path destination while still enjoying a luxury vacation experience,” said Daniel Lozano, vice president of operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
The resort, which is just steps away from a pristine beach, features 55 suites, including one- and two-bedroom options, and a two-bedroom Penthouse Suite with a wraparound terrace.
Accommodations include 55-inch televisions, amenity kits, wireless phones, bathrobes and bathrooms equipped with rain showers, hairdryers and vanity mirrors, and more.
Select suites are even equipped with kitchens.
Food-and-beverage options include Riddles in the Sand for fresh catches of the day and locally sourced cuisine, The Sandbar for indoor drinks and The Boat Drinks for poolside beverages.
The property features four BBQ and picnic areas, as well as BBQ kits for guests looking for grilling tips.
The St. Somewhere Spa boasts five bungalows offering locally inspired treatments and a beauty salon.
Activities available include snorkeling, deep-sea fishing excursions, non-motorized watersports, pickleball, bonfires, cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, and mixology classes.
“We can’t wait to introduce more guests to the untapped beauty of Belize and endless adventures that await at the resort,” said Shamim Lodin, executive director of development at Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts.
Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye is the first beach resort developed in partnership with Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
