Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Expands Its Offerings

Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey March 14, 2023

Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island
Margaritaville St. Somewhere Punta Coco, Holbox Island. (photo via Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

Commemorating its first year in business, Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ Margaritaville St. Somewhere resort on Mexico's Holbox Island is expanding its transportation options with direct access from Chiquila, and debuting new seasonal programming, all-inclusive packages and food-and-beverage offerings.

“These new elevated offerings will enhance cultural experiences and programming at the resort, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the best the island offers for a true in-destination experience,” said Daniel Lozano, vice president of operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

The property is constructing a dock with direct ferry transportation, which is scheduled for completion by April 2023.

“Currently, the adventure to Holbox Island, nestled just off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, includes vehicle transfer from Cancun airport to the town of Chiquila, where guests access the resort via ferry and golf cart transport,” resort officials said, adding that helipad service is also is expected to operational by year’s end.

The property is also enhancing its programming with activities like Bioluminescent Bay parties, DJ pool parties with food-and-beverage offerings including floating ceviche and taco bars, beachfront barbeques and Mexican spirits.

Additionally, the resort is unveiling an all-inclusive package, with a wide selection of menu offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including ceviche, lobster pizza, brisket tacos, grilled octopus and local ice cream, along with an unlimited selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

Guests can also take advantage of a wide selection of seasonal activities, which include but are not limited to deep-sea fishing, bird-watching trips, whale-shark swimming and kayaking through mangroves.

