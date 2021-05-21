Last updated: 10:33 AM ET, Fri May 21 2021

Marriott Announces Opening of First AC Hotels Brand in Hawaii

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 21, 2021

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea.
AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea. (photo via Marriott International Media)

Marriott International announced the opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea, the first property in the Hawaiian Islands for the AC Hotels lifestyle brand.

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea sits on three acres along the island’s southwestern coastline and features 110 guestrooms, 12 suites, an infinity-edge pool with a hot tub and cabanas. Large glass panels depicting ocean waves are illuminated at the main entrance.

The property’s guestrooms feature a neutral-palette color scheme, hardwood floors, sleek furnishings, ambiance controls, USB outlets, curated artwork, a private lanai and views of the Pacific Ocean and neighbor islands.

“Our new hotel seamlessly blends the AC brand’s signature amenities with Maui's naturally-inspiring landscape, people and aesthetics,” AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea General Manager Kaleo Kenui said. “The overall design is an artistic rendition based on genuine Hawaiian experiences blending with modern life and a recognition of the diverse cultures forming Maui’s remarkable melting pot of humanity.”

“While the new hotel offers more options for visitors, it also allows us to continue supporting our local economy by infusing as much locally-produced art, crafts and culinary creations as we can and creating more jobs,” Kenui continued.

For the foodies, AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea boasts two al-fresco dining options AC Kitchen and KAI. AC Kitchen features a blend of international and Hawaiian-inspired cuisine; wine, charcuterie and fromage tastings, while the KAI poolside tiki bar features a lava stone firepit and local drinks.

The hotel opened with a commitment to safety for employees and guests, following Marriott International's Commitment to Clean operating standards and protocols that include enhanced health and safety standards, anchored by the company's Global Cleanliness Council.

