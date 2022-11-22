Last updated: 01:17 PM ET, Tue November 22 2022

Marriott Bonvoy Offering VIP Experiences at Super Bowl LVII

Hotel & Resort Noreen Kompanik November 22, 2022

Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl, Arizona, NFL, big game, marriott bonvoy, marriott
Super Bowl LVII is coming to Arizona in February 2023. (photo courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy)

Marriott International's travel awards program, Marriott Bonvoy, has announced the launch of its Football Fandom Super Bowl LVII experiences during the NFL's biggest weekend in Phoenix, Arizona this coming February.

Part of Marriott Bonvoy’s "This is Where We Fan" program, these packages include chances to meet current NFL players and legends, walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, pregame and postgame field access at Super Bowl LVII and attend even attend the Big Game with upper-level stadium and suite tickets.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Super Bowl Travel
football
Tampa, Florida skyline

How Tampa Is Handling Tourism During Super Bowl LV

Downtown of the city of Miami

gallery icon How to Explore Downtown Miami Ahead of Super Bowl LIV

miami beach

Airlines Offering Super Deals for Super Bowl LIV in Miami

JetBlue tailfin

JetBlue Adding Flights For Super Bowl Weekend

“Marriott Bonvoy has proudly celebrated its guests’ passion for travel and football since 2016 and are excited to announce new once-in-a-lifetime experiences for Super Bowl LVII that spotlight the power of fandom,” Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Loyalty Brand & Moments Marketing at Marriott International, said in a statement.

"Thanks to our long-time relationship with the NFL, our members can redeem points to access the biggest moments of the 2022-23 NFL season, something that no other travel program can offer."

2023 Super Bowl experiences currently available include:

–VIP Styling Session by an NFL Star and Access to The Biggest Events at Super Bowl LVII (1x package available)

–Pregame field access + Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets (1x package available)

–Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets + Postgame field access (1x package available)

–Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets + Gameday Brunch (1x package available)

–Super Bowl LVII Upper-Level Stadium Tickets + Gameday Brunch (5x packages available)

–Tickets to Courtyard House pre-game party presented by Visa, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy Visa Cardholders (150x packages available)

Members can visit Moments.MarriottBonvoy.com to bid on one of the Super Bowl LVII experiences.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Phoenix, Arizona

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Noreen Kompanik

Viceroy Los Cabos

Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Mexico's Top Resorts

IHG Teams With Iberostar on Hotels, All-Inclusive Resorts Partnership

Save Big with Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Black Friday Deals

The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Hotel Deals in the United States

Atlantis Paradise Island Launches Cyber Week Sale

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS