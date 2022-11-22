Marriott Bonvoy Offering VIP Experiences at Super Bowl LVII
Hotel & Resort Noreen Kompanik November 22, 2022
Marriott International's travel awards program, Marriott Bonvoy, has announced the launch of its Football Fandom Super Bowl LVII experiences during the NFL's biggest weekend in Phoenix, Arizona this coming February.
Part of Marriott Bonvoy’s "This is Where We Fan" program, these packages include chances to meet current NFL players and legends, walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, pregame and postgame field access at Super Bowl LVII and attend even attend the Big Game with upper-level stadium and suite tickets.
“Marriott Bonvoy has proudly celebrated its guests’ passion for travel and football since 2016 and are excited to announce new once-in-a-lifetime experiences for Super Bowl LVII that spotlight the power of fandom,” Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Loyalty Brand & Moments Marketing at Marriott International, said in a statement.
"Thanks to our long-time relationship with the NFL, our members can redeem points to access the biggest moments of the 2022-23 NFL season, something that no other travel program can offer."
2023 Super Bowl experiences currently available include:
–VIP Styling Session by an NFL Star and Access to The Biggest Events at Super Bowl LVII (1x package available)
–Pregame field access + Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets (1x package available)
–Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets + Postgame field access (1x package available)
–Super Bowl LVII Stadium Suite Tickets + Gameday Brunch (1x package available)
–Super Bowl LVII Upper-Level Stadium Tickets + Gameday Brunch (5x packages available)
–Tickets to Courtyard House pre-game party presented by Visa, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy Visa Cardholders (150x packages available)
Members can visit Moments.MarriottBonvoy.com to bid on one of the Super Bowl LVII experiences.
