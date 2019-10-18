Marriott International Announces Purchase of Elegant Hotels Group
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 18, 2019
Marriott International announced Friday it had reached an agreement to purchase the Elegant Hotels Group for approximately $199 million.
Elegant owns and operates seven hotels with 588 rooms and a beachfront restaurant on the island of Barbados, with the majority of the properties operating as all-inclusive resorts along the Platinum Coast of the island.
The Top Priorities of Airline PassengersAirlines & Airports
FBI Toxicology Tests Find US Tourists Deaths in Dominican...Destination & Tourism
JetBlue and Norwegian Announce New AgreementAirlines & Airports
Marriott officials announced the company would renovate the hotels in the Elegant portfolio and begin operating them as all-inclusive resorts under one or more of Marriott's collection brands.
“There is a strong and growing consumer demand for premium and luxury properties in the all-inclusive category,” Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson said in a statement. “The addition of the Elegant portfolio will help us further jumpstart our expansion in the all-inclusive space, while providing more choices on the breathtaking island of Barbados for our 133 million Marriott Bonvoy members.”
The hotel industry giant also intends to market the Elegant hotels for sale subject to long-term management agreements under which Marriott would continue to manage the hotels.
Marriott launched an all-inclusive platform in August with the goal of growing a worldwide portfolio of resorts in popular vacation destinations. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Elegant shareholders.
“The Board of Elegant Hotels is confident in the Group's long-term prospects but believes that this offer represents compelling value for our shareholders and a great opportunity for our employees to be part of one of the world's leading hotel companies,” Elegant Chairman Simon Sherwood said. “The fact that Elegant Hotels has attracted the interest of a company of Marriott's caliber is a resounding endorsement of the outstanding quality of our properties, operations and people, and indeed of Barbados as a highly desirable destination. We are therefore unanimously recommending the offer to shareholders.”
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS