Last updated: 03:57 PM ET, Wed December 04 2019

Marriott Eyes Over 30 Luxury Hotel Openings Globally in 2020

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke December 04, 2019

Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest
PHOTO: Matild Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Budapest. (photo courtesy of Marriott International)

Marriott International is expecting to open more than 30 luxury hotel properties around the world in 2020.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it has more than 185 luxury properties in its signed development pipeline that will significantly expand its portfolio—which includes the The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bvlgari brands—to more than a dozen new countries and territories, including places like Iceland, Montenegro and the Philippines.

"Our plan to open more than 30 luxury properties in 2020—an average of about three exciting new hotels per month—speaks to the remarkable momentum that brands such as St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton and EDITION have with affluent travelers, our Marriott Bonvoy members and hotel developers around the world," said Tony Capuano, EVP and Global Chief Development Officer, Marriott International, said in a statement. "Each year, our luxury portfolio continues to grow in both quality and quantity in strategic destinations around the world."

The iconic Ritz-Carlton brand recently celebrated the milestone opening of its 100th property with the debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Perth in Australia.

The luxury brand is expected to debut in Morocco in the coming year as well as expand to places like Nikko, Japan and Mexico City.

Meanwhile, St. Regis will expand to Cairo, Riviera Maya, Mexico (The St. Regis Kanai Resort) and Dubai in 2020.

Marriott's W Hotels brand is expected to arrive in Nashville, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chengdu, and Melbourne next year while the EDITION lifestyle brand is set to debut in Reykjavik, Iceland in 2020 following notable openings in New York City and Los Angeles this year.

Rendering of the W Nashville
PHOTO: Rendering of the W Nashville. (photo courtesy of Marriott International)

2020 will also be a period of rapid growth for the JW Marriott brand with planned openings in Savannah, Georgia; Orlando and Anaheim, California as well as Istanbul; Danang, Vietnam; Nara, Japan; Muscat, Oman and Monterrey, Mexico. Looking further ahead, the luxury brand is anticipating more than 115 hotels by 2022.

"Celebrating the distinct nature and individuality of our luxury brands, Marriott International offers a diverse variety of nuanced brand experiences that speak to the needs of the modern luxury traveler," said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand Officer and Luxury Portfolio Leader, Marriott International, in a statement. "Across our luxury brands portfolio, we will continue to incubate innovation and apply fresh thinking, both at the brand level and across our individual hotels, as we seek to be future forward, push boundaries, and continue to raise the bar by creating new, unexpected and enriching guest experiences."

Marriott is coming off of a record year of growth in 2018 after signing management and franchise agreements for 816 properties totaling 125,000 rooms.

