Marriott International Grows Luxury All-Inclusive Portfolio in Mexico
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood December 01, 2022
All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy announced the signing of three exciting all-inclusive luxury resorts in Mexico with international developer, AB Living Group (AB Living).
The three properties include Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, Isla Mujeres opening in 2024; JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026; and W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres, opening in 2026.
“Working with the most prominent brand in hospitality is exactly the vision for AB Living,” vice president Alejandro Bataller said. “As we continue to expand our services, offerings, and developments, we are eager to work with like-minded companies and brands that are evolving the travel and hospitality space and we look forward to doing just that with Marriott.”
Almare, a Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resort, will open as an adults-only all-inclusive resort on Isla Mujeres. The 105-room property will feature four dining venues, two swimming pools and a vibrant beach club.
The 283-room JW Marriott All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres will offer six dining destinations, several swimming pools and mindfully designed spaces, as well as 53 residential units and ample meeting rooms.
The W All-Inclusive Costa Mujeres will be a 300-room, adults-only resort that features indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, five globally inspired restaurants, bars, lounges and expansive swimming pools for fun in the Caribbean sun. The property also boasts a 70,000-square-foot central entertainment venue named “The Village.
“Marriott International is thrilled to collaborate with AB Living to bring JW Marriott, W Hotels, and The Luxury Collection All-Inclusive Resorts to the sunny shores of the Mexican Caribbean,” Marriott Chief Development Officer Laurent De Kousemaeker said. “The resorts will elevate the current hospitality offering in the destination and further expand our luxury footprint in the region.”
Marriott is adding the luxury-branded, all-inclusive properties to elevate the segment with sophisticated design, curated programming and culinary experiences tailored to the unique characteristics embodied by each brand.
