Marriott International Overhauls Hybrid Meetings and Events
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood December 04, 2020
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact travel, Marriott International is changing how it handles conferences and events.
Marriott recently hosted a hybrid virtual and in-person event, dubbed Connect with Confidence, to showcase who it could help meeting planners execute conferences and events during the ongoing pandemic.
Taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner in Virginia, Marriott hosted 30 in-person attendees and 238 virtually, providing a safe alternative to larger meetings that could violate local laws and put visitors in danger.
“I’ve been looking forward to this Connect with Confidence event,” Marriott senior vice president Tammy Routh said in a statement. “I feel like I’m home.”
For those attending in-person, the facility was outfitted with sanctuary seats for every person, temperature checks were added before entering, facial coverings were mandatory and food service was overhauled with new personal dining options.
As for the virtual attendees, Marriott has developed an easy-to-use interface that is accessible from mobile devices or standard computers, mitigating the need for clients to attend in-person if they have COVID-19 concerns.
“Being with customers again feels good. The energy. The vibe,” Marriott chief marketing and sales officer Julius Robinson said. “We’re all excited to work together for what will happen in the future.”
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS