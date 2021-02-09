Marriott International Plans to More Than Double All-Inclusive Portfolio
February 09, 2021
Marriott announced on February 9 that it has acquired 19 all-inclusive resort properties in the Caribbean, Central America and Mexico from Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts.
The newly acquired properties will be converted to Marriott’s Autograph Collection by mid-2021.
Marriott had nine all-inclusive properties before this, as well as five new hotels that are being built in Mexico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil. The new properties more than double the size of Marriott’s all-inclusive portfolio.
“We are thrilled to work with Sunwing Travel Group and expand into two new leisure destinations – St. Lucia and Antigua,” said Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, Marriott International. “Blue Diamond’s expertise in the all-inclusive segment and high-quality resorts will help ensure that these properties serve as excellent additions to the Marriott portfolio. Today’s signing is a testament to Marriott International’s scale and loyalty platform, and we look forward to providing travelers seeking an all-inclusive experience with more choices in the Caribbean and Latin America.”
In Mexico, five resorts are anticipated to be accepted into the Autograph Collection, including the Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa and the Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun.
The Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa, along with four other properties, are expected to join the all-inclusive portfolio in the Dominican Republic.
In Jamaica, the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa, along with four other properties, will be part of the Autograph Collection.
The Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa and the Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia will be converted into the collection, as well as Antigua’s Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa and Costa Rica’s Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica.
