Marriott Takes a Stand in Fight Against Racism
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood June 19, 2020
As the United States continues to confront the uncomfortable discussion about systemic racism, Marriott International is looking to show its dedication to equality.
After the murder of George Floyd, Marriott is working on plans to put people first and ensure inclusive opportunities for all. The hotel giant boasts a board of directors with a senior management team comprising 50 percent of women and people of color.
Marriott currently boasts more than 1,400 hotels owned by people of color or women, with a goal of reaching 1,500 this year. In addition, the hospitality giant spent over $900 million with diverse- or women-owned suppliers in 2019.
The company also launched its #LoveTravels marketing campaign, which aims to advance people pursuing inclusion, equality, peace and human rights. As a result, Marriott finished number one on the list of the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and Inclusion for 2020 by DiversityInc.
“We recognize that to eradicate racism, it is going to take all of us – corporations, social justice organizations, government agencies and citizens – working together, each driving our part of this effort,” Marriott said in a statement.
“We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to making more progress within Marriott and the community,” the statement continued. “We pride ourselves on serving others. And to do that now, we must push for real change.”
Marriott is also known for its award-winning cultural engagement program, “TakeCare,” based on the universal human need for opportunity, community and purpose. The company engages in cultural competence and other training programs to sustain cultural legacy.
The hotel company and its brands have implemented other strategies for quality as well, including hosting a series of town halls, developing a program to increase the number of women and people of color in leadership roles, working with experts and listening to community partners and employees.
