Marriott Teams With Yahoo on New Media Network
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 16, 2022
Marriott International announced a new partnership with Yahoo that includes the launch of the Marriott Media Network, an omnichannel cross-platform advertising solution for brand advertisers.
The Marriott Media Network will provide curated content experiences and offerings to guests in the United States and Canada, before expanding to travelers around the world, including all of the more than 164 million members in Marriott Bonvoy.
Marriott’s network is expected to feature inventory spanning its owned channels, including display, mobile, video, email and digital out-of-home when fully deployed. It will also offer brand advertisers a combination of scale and personalized media to an audience of in-demand, high-intent travelers.
“We are thrilled to launch the Marriott Media Network, which will enable advertisers to create curated content that aligns with the 30 brands in our portfolio,” Marriott International Senior Vice President of Marketing Channels & Optimization Chris Norton said.
“The Marriott Media Network will foster connections through our owned channels with guests, creating a broader and more rewarding travel experience,” Norton continued.
The hotel company hopes the tailored experiences will drive smarter purchase decisions and create a more fulfilling travel experience. The network will provide travelers with relevant products and services during their journey.
As part of the deal, the Yahoo ad sales team will lead demand generation and sales across Marriott’s paid media and the Marriott Media Network, leveraging Yahoo’s expanded Demand Side Platform.
Marriott said the intent of the collaboration was to help open innovative opportunities to connect and personalize ad experiences across paid and owned media channels.
