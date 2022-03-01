Marriott International Celebrates Debut of 8,000th Property
Marriott International celebrated the opening of its 8,000th property with the debut of the 12-story Marriott Bethesda Downtown.
As the hospitality company reaches the major milestone in its 95th year of operation, the new hotel will be located adjacent to Marriott International’s soon-to-open new global headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.
The new Marriott facility was designed to bring locally-influenced experiences to the company’s home state as it acts as a gateway to the greater Washington, D.C. area and a destination featuring three innovative culinary concepts, including Bethesda's first high-rise rooftop bar.
With the opening of Marriott Bethesda Downtown, the hotel giant now boasts a portfolio of 8,000 properties under 30 brands spanning 139 countries and territories.
“From the nine-seat root beer stand that my grandparents started nearly 95 years ago in downtown Washington, to the milestone opening of our 8,000th property, we have been fortunate to call this area our home,” Director and incoming Chairman David Marriott said.
“Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ reflects the continued transformation of the Marriott Hotels brand, and we are thrilled to embark on a new era of inspired travel and design with the opening of this hotel,” Marriott continued.
In January, Marriott reported that 2021 proved to be a strong year for the company’s overall development in terms of rooms growth and signings. The company also offered insight into some key trends that appear poised to shape the industry in 2022.
Last month, Marriott Group President for the United States and Canada, Liam Brown, spoke to TravelPulse about a multitude of topics, including the impact of COVID-19, travel’s resurgence in 2022, sustainability initiatives, diversity efforts and more.
