Marriott’s Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort Reopening in 2020
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti September 08, 2019
Marriott has revealed that the Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort and Spa, regarded as one of the top hotels in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), is set to reopen in the second quarter of 2020, The Caribbean Journal has discovered. Its long-awaited comeback follows extensive property renovations undertaken after the devastation wrought on the island by Hurricane Maria in 2017.
In the wake of that disaster, the USVI has been experiencing a massive tourism rebirth, and the renowned Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort and Spa’s reintroduction is sure to bolster that energy. Upon the resort’s return next year, Aimbridge Hospitality—a Dallas-based firm that has quickly evolved into the U.S.’ largest independent hotel management company— will take over operations management.
“The acquisition of these resorts is a great expansion for our Caribbean portfolio,” said Dave Johnson, Chairman and CEO at Aimbridge Hospitality recently told the Caribbean Journal. “The devastation from the 2017 hurricanes has produced a tremendous opportunity as newly renovated and revamped assets look to relaunch and reposition back into the marketplace.”
Originally built by Lawrence Rockefeller on the sprawling 23-acre site of what was once a sugar plantation, the Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort and Spa sits on Davis Bay at St. Croix’s northwest corner, where guests will soon enjoy some of the island’s most spectacular scenery, and access to a spectacular private beach and sapphire Caribbean waters. Nearby, the Carambola Tide Pools and Carambola Golf Club, designed by legendary course architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., will offer signature recreational experiences.
The reimagined Renaissance St. Croix Carambola Beach Resort is scheduled to debut just a few months after another top USVI hotel—the Ritz-Carlton on the island of St. Thomas, which plans to open its doors on December 1, 2019.
Another noteworthy St. Croix hotel, the Caravelle Hotel & Casino, a 43-room boutique waterfront hotel just off the Christiansted boardwalk, is likewise in the midst of its own major renovation following hurricane damage, though its reopening has not yet been announced.
Reportedly, a recent statement from Aimbridge also revealed that two more iconic Marriott properties will return to the USVI later in 2020: Marriott Frenchman’s Reef and the Autograph Collection Morningstar Beach Resort in St Thomas.
For more information, visit marriott.com/hotels/travel/stxbr-renaissance-st-croix-carambola-beach-resort-and-spa/.
