Mexico Travel: Get to Know La Colección Resorts

Mexico is the most traveled to destination by U.S. travelers, and while the country is home to plenty of hotels by American brands, we think it’s important to introduce travelers to a collection of Mexican-owned hotels – like those that make up La Colección Resorts.
This collection of resorts has 32 properties across Mexico in cities like San Miguel de Allende, Cancun, Cozumel, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Acapulco, Mexico City, Los Cabos, and more. It falls under the umbrella of Posadas, a hotel company that has been serving travelers in Mexico for over 50 years.
“La Colección Resorts offers five brands where every traveler can find their niche. Whether you are searching for high end luxury, nature and adventure focused travel, or a place to take your family, La Colección offers the perfect resort for each traveler,” says Mauricio Aceves, Vice President of Business Development at Grupo Posadas.
At the top of the brand is the Live Aqua Resorts & Residence Club. Aceves says that this luxury lifestyle brand “offers its guests a sophisticated and holistic atmosphere that enchants all five senses through aromatherapy, unique textures, impeccable flavors, calming sounds and vibrant colors.”
Live Aqua is a mix of urban and oceanside resorts like Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende, a gorgeous property that’s a 10-minute walk to the city center of San Miguel de Allende, and Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, an adults-only luxury destination with rooms that have ocean views. Other properties are located in Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Monterrey. Special care has been taken at the Live Aqua resorts to create innovative interior designs, feature renowned chefs like Chef Eduardo Palazuelos, and provide upscale spa experiences.
Nine hotels fall under the Grand Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts brand. These properties “celebrate the grandeur of Mexican hospitality through its cuisine and high-end services,” says Aceves. Even though you might find some of these properties in popular vacation destinations like Los Cabos and Cancun, they typically are designed to provide the corporate traveler with a five-star experience in terms of business facilities, luxury amenities, and personalized service.
That’s not to say that those on vacation in Monterrey, Guadalajara, Oaxaca, or Veracruz won’t find them an ideal stay. Just take the Grand Fiesta Americana Chapultepec for example.
It’s located right on the edge of the Chapultepec Forest in Mexico City, providing the most ideal central location to explore Mexico City’s most popular neighborhoods like Roma, Polanco, and Condesa. Not to mention, it has some of the best views, a great Mediterranean restaurant, and spacious rooms.
La Colección’s midscale brand is Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts, and with 13 properties, this is the largest brand under the La Colección umbrella. But don’t let the term, ‘midscale’ fool you. These aren’t mid-range in the way that some American chain brands are mid-range. Aceves notes that these hotels “emphasize México’s architecture as well as its renowned warm and friendly hospitality.”
You can see this at play with properties like Fiesta Americana Hacienda Galindo Resort & Spa in Queretaro, Mexico, which is located in a breathtaking 16th-century hacienda that Hernan Cortes supposedly gave to La Malinche. With open air courtyards full of orange trees, a vineyard, luxurious pool, multiple restaurants, historic paintings, and suites with Jacuzzis, Fiesta Americana Hacienda Galindo Resort & Spa shows that this this brand provides unique stays in architecturally astounding places.
In fact, Aceves encourages families to consider this brand of hotels – which has properties in Cancun, Mexico City, San Luis Potosi, Merida, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Xochitepec, and Cozumel – among all the others. “The five-star Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts are the perfect spot for families and multi-generational travel,” he said. “Kids and teens can spend their time at the Kids Clubs while adults delight in the various dining outlets with mouthwatering gastronomy.”
La Colección’s smallest brands are the Curamoria Collection and the Explorean Discovery Resorts. They only have one and two properties respectively in Cozumel, Tulum, and Chetumal. Aceves describes them best: “Curamoria Collection offers unique experiences in boutique-style resorts designed for those who seek to be captivated, [while] the Explorean Discovery Resorts are nature-inspired soft adventure havens that offer superior accommodations.”
The Explorean Kohunlich in Chetumal and the The Explorean Cozumel encourage travelers to explore the outdoors of the destination whether it’s through snorkeling trips, sailboat experiences, jungle tours, or more. The Explorean Kohunlich even has rustic bungalows and spacious cabanas that lets you indulge in the surrounding nature.
The Curamoria Collection’s single property, Naay Tulum Part Of Curamoria Collection, has a hip and chic design that both couples and business travelers will love. With a rooftop pool, this is the kind of stylish Tulum hotel that adults will love.
No matter which brand under the La Colección umbrella speaks to you, travelers can rest assured that their stay will come with the best hospitality that Mexico has to offer. As their website says, “Whether you’re joining us on a business trip, romantic escape or a relaxed family holiday, La Colección offers a destination for every dream. We will work tirelessly to ensure that your vacation is everything you’ve always wanted and more.”
