MGM Resorts’ New Loyalty Program Opens Up a World of Possibilities
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti May 23, 2022
For 2022, MGM Resorts International has rolled out its new MGM Rewards customer loyalty program, which introduces new ways for millions of members worldwide to earn rewards and redeem them for an array of enhanced benefits—from free hotel stays and suite upgrades to air travel credits, exclusive entertainment opportunities, complimentary dining and more.
The reimagined system expands upon its previous membership loyalty program, which was called M Life and was solely for gaming guests. But now, for the first time, MGM Rewards also invites non-gaming members to earn rewards currency (MGM Rewards points). The five forerunning membership tiers—Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and NOIR—remain the same.
With the new program, there are so many ways to earn points and a wide range of ways that those rewards can be redeemed, with increasingly exclusive perks as tier status increases. Members can earn MGM Rewards points in the casino on table games, with their resort stays and when dining at restaurants.
MGM Resorts’ loyalty program is synced across its locations—over 20 of them within the U.S.—so they can be used at any MGM property. Members will discover more ways to level up their tier status and enjoy enviable perks at such prime destination resorts as Las Vegas' Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay; Atlantic City’s Borgata; Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, among others.
“The enhancements we’ve introduced with MGM Rewards are rooted in feedback shared by our members and allow us to invest in providing members progressively more valuable benefits at each tier. Our unique rewards offer significant incentives for guests to achieve at every level from Sapphire to NOIR,” said Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts’ Vice President of Loyalty Marketing. “With our unparalleled collection of resorts and premier partnerships, MGM Rewards is a superior loyalty rewards program that enhances our members’ experiences nationwide.”
And now, members can even take advantage of off-property options for earning extra rewards points, including by using the BetMGM online and mobile app, through which wagers can be placed by users in any U.S. state that has legalized online sports betting and casino gambling.
Members can also earn rewards even faster when they sign up for an MGM Rewards Mastercard credit card, which earns them points on everyday purchases that can be turned into elevated experiences at any MGM Resorts property. And, with credit card approval, members’ tier status automatically gets upgraded to Pearl Level, which entitles them to a 10 percent points bonus on their gaming spend and free parking at participating properties.
The MGM Rewards program is complemented by a new streamlined app, which makes it easy for members to check their earnings and tier status. Thanks to the incredible enhancements it offers, MGM Rewards is already one of the gaming and entertainment industry’s most beneficial member loyalty programs.
Highlights include:
Superior Benefits
— Resort fees waived with direct bookings (Gold+), free valet parking (Gold+) and free self-parking (Pearl+).
— Late checkout available through 4:00 p.m. and an annual Las Vegas suite upgrade (Platinum+).
— Tier Achievement Travel Credit to Las Vegas, based upon 2022 spend (Platinum+)
— Complimentary, exclusive Las Vegas MGM Rewards concerts, featuring top-name artists (Pearl+).
— Unmatched perks through program partnerships with other best-in-class brands, such as tier-match benefits with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts; or free cruises, complete with onboard loyalty benefits, on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises (Platinum+), based upon 2022 spend.
— Streamlined earning rates across all MGM Resorts properties, resulting in more meaningful perks implemented at each tier level.
Greater Earning Potential
— Earn MGM Rewards Points across MGM Resorts’ entire portfolio at 20-plus MGM Rewards destinations.
— Slots players have more ways to earn, receiving both MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars for play.
— Table games players now earn Points at all 20-plus MGM Rewards destinations.
— MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers earn three Points and three Tier Credits for every dollar spent at MGM Rewards destinations; two Points and two Tier Credits per dollar spent on gas and supermarket purchases; and one Point and one Tier Credit per dollar spent anywhere else.
Redemption Flexibility
— MGM Rewards Points and Slot Dollars earned won’t expire due to account inactivity (Pearl+)
— MGM Rewards Points can be earned and redeemed at over 400 food-and-beverage venues across the MGM Resorts collection of properties.
BetMGM Rewards
— BetMGM Rewards Points can be earned when wagering on sports via the BetMGM mobile or online apps, now available in 20 markets, and redeemed for room nights, dining and more.
— MGM Rewards Mastercard cardmembers who fund their BetMGM deposits using their card will now earn Tier Credits and MGM Mastercard Points, which can be redeemed for experiences at any of 20-plus MGM Rewards destinations.
For more information, visit mgmresorts.com/en/mgm-rewards.
