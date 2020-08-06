MGM Resorts Offering Work-From-Las Vegas Package at Bellagio, ARIA
MGM Resorts International is giving travelers added incentive to trade in their home office for Sin City this summer, rolling out the "Viva Las Office" package at Bellagio and ARIA.
The timely package features a handful of elevated amenities and benefits such as VIP pool passes, flexible check-in and check-out, an Executive Assistant, daily food and beverage credit and exclusive discounts to activities throughout Las Vegas, including helicopter and jeep tours.
Viva Las Office guests will also gain special access to discounted airfare through hop-on jet service JSX.
The package is available in three different tiers, including The Associate, The Manager and The Executive, with the latter featuring the most perks, including a Bellagio Salone Suite or ARIA City Corner Suite stay; check-in as early as 8 a.m. and check-out as late as 6 p.m.; the aforementioned Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout the guest's visit; $75 food and beverage credit per night; $125 off round-trip flights with JSX; a full-day cabana rental and a poolside massage.
The Viva Las Office package requires a minimum stay of three nights and starts at $100 per night.
"We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play," Atif Rafiq, President of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts, said in a statement. "These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering."
Guests don't have to worry about leaving their furry family members behind either as Bellagio and ARIA are both dog-friendly and offer a variety of add-on amenities for pet owners.
MGM Resorts is also promising guests an elevated level of safety amid the coronavirus pandemic under its Seven-Point Safety Plan, requiring face masks inside public areas at all properties and offering contactless check-in options in addition to enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and other protocols.
