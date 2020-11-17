MGM Resorts Receives 2020 ‘Responsibility’ HEROES Award
MGM Resorts International was the recipient of the "Responsibility" H.E.R.O.E.S award from the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC) for the company's leadership in inclusion and sustainable programs that allow Minority Businesses (MBE) to thrive.
The H.E.R.O.E.S. award, which stands for "Heart. Excellence. Responsibility. Opportunity. Equality. Service.", is bestowed upon an organization in recognition of its commitment to supplier diversity, advancing minority business success and building economic wealth in Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii.
MGM Resorts International is a company that focuses on what matters and inclusion of diverse suppliers in the commerce of our supply chain is a major priority in our global procurement program. The Company's objective is to provide business opportunities that promote the strategic objectives of quality and price competition. This provides diverse enterprises with economic opportunity, access to developmental guidance, capacity-building experience and the potential for repeat business, critical to growth.
"At MGM Resorts, we know that having an inclusive procurement strategy widens our pool of potential suppliers, which in turn makes our overall supply chain more agile for our changing business needs," said Kenyatta Lewis, Executive Director of Supplier Diversity and Sustainable Sourcing for MGM Resorts International. "We also firmly believe that including MBEs in our procurement promotes entrepreneurship and is good for our society as a whole."
"WRMSDC applauds the incredible Corporate Members whose relentless commitment to supplier inclusion is moving the needle for economic equality in our communities. WRMSDC advocates for over 900 minority businesses, supports the Supplier Diversity efforts of over 460 Corporate Members. Every year, our minority businesses create over 760,000 jobs, generate over $11B in revenue, and contribute over $687.7M in taxes," says Tanya Nixon, WRMSDC Board Chairperson.
SOURCE: MGM Resorts press release.
