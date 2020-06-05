MGM Reveals Opening Dates for Excalibur, ARIA Resorts and Casinos
June 05, 2020
MGM Resorts International has announced that it will reopen the Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 11 following a nearly three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MGM also plans to reopen the ARIA Resort & Casino by July 4, according to FOX5 Vegas. However, there's no set date on when the resort will officially open its doors.
Upon opening, the properties will join the Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature, which reopened on Thursday, June 4.
Excalibur is slated to reopen along with several amenities, including its slide pool, fitness center (for hotel guests), the Drenched Pool Cafe, the Fun Dungeon Arcade and some other bars and restaurants.
Prior to reopening, MGM established a seven-point health and safety plan that includes screening and COVID-19 testing for employees as well as a physical distancing policy and contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts App, among other measures.
"We are very pleased by the enthusiasm we are seeing from guests ready to come back to Las Vegas," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, in a statement. "As business demand increases, we are able to open additional properties and bring more of our employees back to work. Getting people back to work coupled with providing a safer environment for our employees and our guests are our top priorities."
MGM's Luxor, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and Park MGM are likely next in line to reopen later this summer.
"We will continue monitoring business trends in the weeks and months ahead and look forward to sharing news around additional property openings here in Las Vegas and around the country, as it becomes available," added Hornbuckle in his statement accompanying Friday's announcement.
For reservations as well as a full listing of amenities that will be available at Excalibur upon next week's reopening, contact your travel advisor or visit MGMResorts.com.
