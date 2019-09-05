More Room for Fun at Now Sapphire
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Codie Liermann September 05, 2019
Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun sits in a prime area, not too far from the airport with an ideal beachfront location.
Part of the AMResorts collection, this property appeals to couples, families and groups of friends. With the recent renovations, there are now even more ways to have fun at the Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun.
Starting with the accommodations, there now 62 new rooms in five room categories: Preferred Club Master Suite Beach Front Swim Out, Preferred Club Master Suite Ocean Front, Preferred Club Junior Suite Beach Front Swim Out, Preferred Club Family Junior Suite Tropical View and Family Junior Suite Tropical View.
On top of these new rooms, all the suites on the property have been refreshed with modern décor. Whether guests choose to enjoy the new swim-out rooms facing the ocean or any of the other categories, they’ll get to enjoy the renewed design.
In addition to the fresh new accommodations, there are also new activities available for all ages to enjoy. The family will be able to create lasting memories together, and water lovers will be especially excited about these new happenings.
There is a water park with waterslides available for both children and adults to use. Families can spend hours in this area splashing around in the sun. For the younger kids in the group, the Explorer’s Club has a new splash park with smaller slides and other aquatic experiences.
The renovation also brought with it a new beachfront wedding venue—a beautiful terrace that holds up to 120 people. It’s both intimate enough to hold a small party and large enough to accommodate a bigger group of friends and family.
Last but not least is the enhanced fitness center. The gym has new facilities for guests interested in keeping up with their workout routines while on vacation. There’s also now an exclusive yoga room with air conditioning.
From the rooms and water park to the wedding venue and gym, this resort is now better than ever. Check it out during your next trip to Puerto Morelos and be among the first visitors to experience the new look of unlimited-luxury.
Visit the Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun website to learn more about this newly renovated property.
For more information on AMResorts, Now Resorts & Spas, Cancun, Riviera Maya
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS