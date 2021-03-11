New Baseball-Themed Hotel in Denver To Open March 25
Denver is set to welcome the highly-anticipated independent lifestyle hotel, The Rally Hotel, on March 25, 2021.
The Rally Hotel is located within the long-awaited McGregor Square Development, which is owned by the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club and will offer Denver natives and tourists alike a year-round gathering place, with apartments and condominiums, restaurants, shops and more.
The hotel features 176 rooms, 29 of which are suites, a rooftop pool and deck overlooking Coors Field and the Rocky Mountains, an art gallery, three food and beverage options, as well as the Rockies Hall of Fame, an interactive gallery of baseball memorabilia.
The Rally Hotel also offers 21,000 square feet of meeting and event space, from boardrooms and ballrooms to the third-floor terrace and the Bridge-Way Rooftop and pool deck.
Designed with a modern, luxurious feel, the light wood tones and browns, blues and purples reflect the colors of the Rocky Mountains and the natural environment.
“Our team is thrilled to be bringing this exciting property to life in March, just in time for the Colorado Rockies’ opening day,” said The Rally Hotel’s general manager Tiffany Owen.
“From the rooftop pool with mountain AND stadium views, to the spacious penthouse condos, to the signature restaurants which spill out into McGregor Square, The Rally is much more than just a hotel, it’s a Colorado experience. Whether it’s leisure travel, weddings, meetings or locals stopping in for a drink on the way to the game, The Rally is ready for it all and we can’t wait to share it with the world!”
For more information, please visit The Rally Hotel.
