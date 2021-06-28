New Hotel Designed in Partnership With Vera Bradley Co-Founder Opens in July
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz June 28, 2021
The Bradley, created in partnership with Provenance Hotels and co-founder of Vera Bradley, Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, is Fort Wayne’s newest boutique hotel and will open officially on July 15 and is currently taking reservations.
The hotel offers 124 pet-friendly rooms and is designed with its home city in mind, making use of calming botanical patterns and bright, natural pops of color. Each room features a custom botanical letterpress print by local artist Julie Wall of HEDGE Studios.
The hotel will showcase rotating exhibits in partnership with Purdue University Fort Wayne Department of Art and Design in its art gallery, which will also include works by Theoplis Smith III, known as Phresh Laundry, who is famous for his pop culture installations and murals throughout the city.
“We’ve really enjoyed working with Barbara on this joint venture. Her passion for the project and for the city of Fort Wayne is inspiring and has pushed The Bradley to an entirely different level, as she has a true connection to the city,” said CEO of Provenance Hotels, Katherine Durant. “This connection was a large part of the inspiration for the hotel. You’ll find it in the unique design details, the local Fort Wayne ties that the hotel incorporates through its partnerships, and the experience visitors will have staying in a hotel that embodies Midwestern hospitality.”
The Bradley will feature two dining options. Arbor will offer American food with an all-day menu, including coffee from locally owned Utopian Coffee. For later evenings, The Bradley offers a rooftop bar and outdoor terrace, called Birdie’s, complete with a fireplace and an even warmer welcome.
The hotel is part of Fort Wayne’s waterfront revitalization efforts, joining Promenade Park and The Landing, both of which help draw tourists to the downtown area.
Provenance Hotels embody local cultures and draw inspiration from their home cities. There are currently twelve Provenance Hotels located in big cities like Seattle, Washington and New Orleans, Louisiana.
To reserve a room or to learn more about the hotel, please click here.
